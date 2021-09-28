As a teenager Gabby Petito appeared in a video commemorating Sandy Hook victims. The song will now be rerecorded in her memory.

Gabby Petito was featured in the music video back in 2013, when she was 14. Deb Henson/YouTube

A song written for the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre is being rerecorded for Gabby Petito.

Petito was featured in the music video back in 2013, when she was 14.

Musician Deb Henson is planning to raise money for the Gabby Petito Foundation.

A song that was originally written for the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre is being rerecorded for Gabby Petito, according to The Independent. Petito appeared in the 2013 video, when she was 14 years old, pictured under a tree and holding a sign which read, "I'm Irreplaceable."

Musician Deb Henson wrote the track "Irreplaceable" in 2012 as a dedication to the 20 children and adults who were killed at the school shooting in Newton, Connecticut. The new version will raise money for the Gabby Petito Foundation, which is asking for donations in lieu of flowers and says it will "develop a mission statement to move forward in Gabby's memory."

Henson told The Independent that she was "devastated" when she heard the news back then, and "woke up at 2am and picked up that guitar and wrote that song."

Petito was reported missing on September 11 by her mother, Nicole Schmidt. Petito, who was 22, and her fiancé Brian Laundrie had been traveling around the US in a van and documenting their experience on social media, but he returned to their home in Florida without her.

The FBI's Denver office confirmed on Twitter last week that human remains were discovered in a remote area in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, and later confirmed they belonged to Petito. They ruled her death a homicide, and Laundrie, who is currently also missing, has been named as a person of interest in the case.

Petito's stepmother, Tara Petito, and her two younger brothers, Joey and Derek, will appear in the new video, Henson told The Independent. She added that the song has "taken on a whole new meaning" since Petito's death.

"It's almost surreal, seeing her in that video. Gabby was just this sweet kid," she told the outlet. "Her smile lit up the room. She was full of love."

Henson is now a talent manager, and one of her artists, Gabrielle "Gabby" Mooney, will reportedly rerecord the song. Henson also told the outlet she hopes to also hold a charity concert for missing children in New York.

"I feel so compelled to do something," she said, "This whole thing, it's not about me, it's for the cause and to keep Gabby's story going."

