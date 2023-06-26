Teenager Who Died On Titanic Submersible Wanted To Break Rubik's Cube World Record Underwater

The youngest passenger of the OceanGate Titan submersible brought something with him to attempt to break a Guinness World Record. Suleman Dawood, the 19-year-old boy who was in the sub with his father, Shahzada Dawood, brought a Rubik's Cube to solve, according his mom Christine Dawood. She spoke with BBC about what her son had hoped to achieve. "He said, 'I'm going to solve the Rubik's Cube 3,700 meters below sea at the Titanic,'" she recalled. Suleman was a student at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow and Christine said her son carried a Rubik's Cube with him everywhere and was able to solve it in 12 seconds. According to the BBC, the teen applied to Guinness World Records and his father had brought a camera to capture the attempted record-breaking moment. On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced all five people onboard were believed to be dead after the submersible went missing on Sunday shortly after it descended into the ocean for a tour of the Titanic wreckage.