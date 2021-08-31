Teenager with cerebral palsy continues dominating run on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Fan-favorite ninja Vance Walker was looking to advance beyond stage one of the American Ninja Warrior finals, which kicked off on Monday. The 16-year-old was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was 18-months-old, and he says that the movement disorder still hinders him on some obstacles.

So when Walker reached the Jumping Spider obstacle during his run on Monday, one that saw plenty of failure throughout the night, all eyes were on the five-foot five-inch high schooler.

But not only did he get through the Jumping Spider with relative ease, he made it all the way to the end of the course. And when you pair his success from Monday and earlier in the season with the fact that he won American Ninja Warrior Junior in two consecutive years, Walker has officially never fallen on an obstacle. A streak that he will take into Stage two of the finals.