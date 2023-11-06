Teenaged Son Calls Police, Says Mother Killed Father

Technology TechCrunch

Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, is creating its own version of ChatGPT. Called Grok -- a name xAI trademarked recently -- the system answers questions conversationally, possibly drawing on a knowledge base similar to that used to train ChatGPT and other comparable text-generating systems (e.g. Grok leverages "real-time access" to info on X, Musk said.