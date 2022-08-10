Teenage Head Guitarist Gord Lewis Dead at 65 After Allegedly Being Murdered By His Son

Canadian rock group Teenage Head is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Guitarist Gord Lewis was found dead in his Hamilton, Ontario home on Aug. 7. He was 65.

"We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis," the band said in a statement on Instagram. "Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him. Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon."

On Aug. 8, the Hamilton Police Department held a press conference in which they confirmed Gord's 41-year-old son Jonathan Lewis was in custody and charged with second degree murder. Detective Sergeant Sara Beck said, "We are not seeking additional suspects and believe this incident was isolated."

During the press conference, police said they responded to a residence and located a deceased male in his 60s. The male had injuries consistent with foul play and the case was deemed a homicide.

Authorities confirmed a cause of death has yet to be determined, but an autopsy will be performed. Police said they are seeking out witnesses and reviewing video footage in the area.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

One of Jonathan's brothers, Brian Lewis, told Canadian publication The Spectator that the family has no comment before adding, "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

According to the outlet, a reporter received emails from two accounts in Jonathan's name stating that his father was dead. A staff member called 911 requesting a wellness check, which led the police to discover Gord's body.

Teenage Head was founded in 1975 when the band members were in high school. While fans may know their Canadian classic hits like "Let's Shake" and "Some Kinda Fun," others may recognize their story from the 2020 documentary Picture My Face: The Story of Teenage Head.

Many musicians have paid tribute to the rock star on social media with guitarist Rich Jones commenting, "A gigantic loss to the Canadian musical landscape…and an even bigger one to the Hamilton punk scene."

Singer Max Paxton added, "Thank you for everything, Gordie."

