Teen Mom OG Star Amber Portwood Charged with Domestic Battery

Teen Mom‘s Amber Portwood was charged with domestic battery early Friday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed.

A spokesperson from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE that Portwood was taken into custody after a the reality star allegedly assaulted her boyfriend while he was holding their child.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” read the statement. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

It’s unclear if she’s still in custody, and it’s unclear if she’s entered a plea or has an attorney.

Marion County Police Department

Though police didn’t release name of the alleged victim, Portwood has been dating boyfriend Andrew Glennon for two years. The MTV personality and Glennon met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2017.

Portwood welcomed 2-year-old son James with Glennon on May 8, 2018. She also shares 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

Portwood has previously served time for domestic violence stemming from a 2010 fight she had with Shirley. The two originally appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom together before splitting.

The reality star ultimately served 17 months in jail for the incident.

Portwood has been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues on the MTV show.

Amber Portwood

She opened up about her mental health with her cousin Krystal on last year’s season finale of Teen Mom OG, revealing she was having a hard time with online bullying.

“They can’t accept the fact that I have postpartum in any way,” she said, referring to people online who criticized her parenting. “I just didn’t know what it felt like because I’d never experienced that before.”

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon