Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Baltierra Tells Husband Tyler She's Pregnant with Their Third Child

Catelynn Baltierra delivered the ultimate surprise to her husband Tyler on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

The MTV personality, who visited her doctor in order to remove her IUD in last week’s episode, took a pregnancy test in the restroom of a restaurant where she was having lunch with her friend Hayley and Hayley’s son, Kingston.

Catelynn revealed she chose not to take any pregnancy tests at home as Tyler could easily come by them and have questions. The two are parents to 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign and are also the biological parents to Carly, whom they placed for adoption.

While it wasn’t revealed whether she was pregnant in that scene, MTV cameras caught the moment the she revealed to her husband that they were expecting their third child together.

Tyler Baltierra was shocked when he saw the T-shirt his daughter Nova was wearing revealing he would be a father again

Catelynn decided to surprise Tyler by having Nova wear a pink T-shirt that read, “I’m Going to Be a Big Sister.”

Tyler, who is the frequent recipient of fashion shows his daughter puts on for him, was prepared to gasp at his daughter’s latest outfit, but quickly gaped as he read the words written across her chest.

“Why do we have that shirt?” he whispered to Catelynn.

“Well, because she’s going to be a big sister,” she said, grinning.

Catelynn Baltierra couldn't contain her excitement as she revealed to her husband Tyler that she was pregnant with their third child

Tyler’s response was immediate: “No she’s not.”

Catelynn rebutted, saying, “Yeah, she is.”

“No, she’s not,” Tyler continued to say, repeating the phrase to himself while unable to keep a smile off of his face.

“I’m not lying. I swear to God,” Catelynn said, laughing.

As she walked away, Tyler said, “Oh my God, you have to be on drugs right now,” thinking it was a prank.

Tyler Baltierra was shocked and happy when he discovered he would be a father again

