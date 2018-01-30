Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Baltierra Tells Husband Tyler She's Pregnant with Their Third Child
Catelynn Baltierra delivered the ultimate surprise to her husband Tyler on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG.
The MTV personality, who visited her doctor in order to remove her IUD in last week’s episode, took a pregnancy test in the restroom of a restaurant where she was having lunch with her friend Hayley and Hayley’s son, Kingston.
Catelynn revealed she chose not to take any pregnancy tests at home as Tyler could easily come by them and have questions. The two are parents to 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign and are also the biological parents to Carly, whom they placed for adoption.
While it wasn’t revealed whether she was pregnant in that scene, MTV cameras caught the moment the she revealed to her husband that they were expecting their third child together.
Catelynn decided to surprise Tyler by having Nova wear a pink T-shirt that read, “I’m Going to Be a Big Sister.”
Tyler, who is the frequent recipient of fashion shows his daughter puts on for him, was prepared to gasp at his daughter’s latest outfit, but quickly gaped as he read the words written across her chest.
“Why do we have that shirt?” he whispered to Catelynn.
“Well, because she’s going to be a big sister,” she said, grinning.
Tyler’s response was immediate: “No she’s not.”
Catelynn rebutted, saying, “Yeah, she is.”
“No, she’s not,” Tyler continued to say, repeating the phrase to himself while unable to keep a smile off of his face.
“I’m not lying. I swear to God,” Catelynn said, laughing.
As she walked away, Tyler said, “Oh my God, you have to be on drugs right now,” thinking it was a prank.
To prove him wrong, Catelynn walked back and dropped her positive pregnancy test on the dining room table in front of him.
“Oh my God,” Tyler said, seeing it and quickly dropping his head onto his hands.
Catelynn, laughing, walked into the kitchen as Tyler asked her, “How many did you take?”
“Four,” she said. “Oh my God,” he reiterated, laughing and dropping his head again.
“Fertile Myrtle,” he said as she nodded and said, “Yeah!”
Catelynn turned to Nova, who was standing nearby, and said, “There’s a baby in mommy’s tummy.” (She has not yet announced the pregnancy on her social media accounts.)
On a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn and Tyler discussed the possibility of having another baby after he expressed his desire to expand their family.
But despite her husband’s desire for more children, Catelynn — who struggled with postpartum depression after the birth of Nova — openly expressed her fears when it comes to being pregnant.
“It’s a daily fight in my mind to not be afraid of postpartum [depression],” she told Tyler. “I can’t let my mind stop me from one of the most amazing things ever.”
The mother of two recently entered rehab earlier this month to deal with “childhood trauma” — she also entered rehab in November to battle suicidal thoughts.
Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.
