Teen Mom 's Amber Portwood "Devastated and Heartbroken" After Losing Custody of 4-Year-Old Son

Amber Portwood's custody battle with ex Andrew Glennon has come to an end for now.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, a judge granted Andrew's request to relocate and awarded him sole legal and primary physical custody of their 4-year-old son James.

Andrew has been ordered to "seek out and consider the mother's opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child's medical treatment, education and religion," according to court documents.

In response to the court's decision, Amber released a statement saying she was "devastated and heartbroken" by the outcome.

"I've worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children," the Teen Mom star told E! News. "While I've always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past."

Amber argued that people who've done therapy, taken classes and made efforts to change should not continue to be punished for past mistakes.

"I've spent years rebuilding bridges and did everything that was required of me, including submitting 21 negative drug tests and undergoing multiple psychological evaluations," she continued. "If your road has not been perfect, but you've worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will. I'll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything."

MTV

Amber, who is also mom to 13-year-old Leah with ex Gary Shirley, has been granted overnights under the new custody arrangement, which will be phased in incremental time frames, according to The Sun.

The MTV personality's time with James will be exercised every month and it will alternate between California and Indiana.

In response to the court ruling, Andrew told E! News, "We endured the nightmare, now we get to live the dream."

Fans first met Amber when she documented her first pregnancy on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2009. She continued to star in the franchise when appearing on Teen Mom OG.

Last season, Amber opened up about her strained relationship with daughter Leah and how she was hoping to improve their bond. James does not appear in the show per Andrew's request.

"I'm so proud of the young lady you have become," Amber said in a video message to her oldest child. "I think about you every day. And I will never stop trying to mend our relationship no matter what it takes. I will always love you. You are my heart no matter what."