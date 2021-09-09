'Teen Mom' star Amber Portwood talks relationship with her daughter: 'I haven't seen her in quite some time'

Amber Portwood has starred on MTV's Teen Mom shows since 2009. (Photo: MTV)

Amber Portwood's relationship with her daughter, Leah, could be a lot better.

On Tuesday's season premiere of Teen Mom OG, Portwood said she hadn't seen the 12-year-old in "quite some time."

"Leah and I are still struggling with our relationship," she told viewers. "My relationship with her has changed a lot."

Portwood, whose life has been documented on MTV since 2009, shares Leah with ex Gary Shirley, who's also appeared in front of the cameras.

"I haven't heard back from Gary or Leah if I can see her on Easter," Portwood said on the episode. "I feel very stressed right now. A little sad. … All I do is text Leah all the time. I don't get anything back. Never. Not anymore."

She showed screenshots of messages she'd sent that had gone unanswered. "I feel very stressed right now," she told a producer. "A little sad. [Gary and Kristina] haven't been answering any of my phone calls or text messages. I was ignored.

"I can't count the days," she said. "It's just going to make me more depressed. I don't understand why I'm getting treated this way right now. I'm not going to give up on her."

Over Easter, Portwood shared a photo of mom and daughter, with a message: "I know you are going through a lot and there are many things I need to do to make things right. However, I will always love you, my beautiful daughter."

Over the years, the show's cameras captured the demise of Portwood's relationship with Shirley, who's since married Kristina Anderson. According to Page Six, Portwood alleged during an Instagram Live event in April that Leah prefers her stepmother because she "spoils" her.

Leah said at the time that Portwood, who is also the mother of son James, 3, with ex Andrew Glennon, had "just birthed" her and then "left."

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.