Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline Opens Up About Her Relationship with Ex Sean Austin After Argument

Jade Cline has officially made her return to Teen Mom!

On Tuesday evening, Cline, who starred on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, made her Teen Mom 2 series debut on the show’s premiere. Ahead of the episode, the 23-year-old beauty school student spoke to PEOPLE about some of the changes in her life, including her co-parenting relationship with ex-boyfriend Sean Austin, with whom she shares daughter Kloie.

“I mean, Sean will always be Kloie’s dad, I’ll always want him in her life,” Cline said about Austin and Kloie, who turns 2 on Sept. 18.

As for their relationship, Cline said, “I feel like me and him are doing our own thing.”

Austin’s struggles with drug addiction were documented on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. He was seen sober and in outpatient treatment on Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

Despite what the premiere showed fans, the two broke up in February of this year while filming was taking place, something audiences will see in this season of the popular MTV series.

“I feel like I’m not really worried about exactly everything he’s doing per se,” said Cline, referencing his struggles with substance abuse. “I mean, I’m just wanting him to be around and be a good dad to her and I want to be a good mom and have a career of my own.”

As viewers tuned in for Tuesday’s episode, they watched as Cline continued her beauty school training and lived with Austin and Kloie. Austin was working a job at a fast-food restaurant, which Cline said she was “glad” about — although it raised concerns for his treatment.

“I’m glad Sean got a job, but because of the hours, he’s been missing his outpatient program,” Cline said in the episode.

Things between the two grew heated later in the episode, when they got into an explosive argument after Austin accused Cline of checking his phone before they head out to their anniversary dinner to celebrate four years together.

MTV cameras captured the pair in the argument, with Austin yelling at Cline, “You’re lying! You f—ing freaked out for no reason.”

“You called me a liar,” Cline told him before turning toward her cousin, Jasmine, and saying, “He is accusing me of going through his phone and I f—ing wasn’t.”

She added, “I feel like he just made all of that up so he could stay and play video games.”

The two stepped outside of their home to talk, and Cline told Austin, “I’m not lying and I’m sorry that you think I’m a liar, but I’m not a liar. So I’m not going to tell you I’m sorry for something I didn’t do.”

Austin replied, “I don’t care if you were looking through my phone,” to which Cline said, “So you’re ruining a whole evening for something I didn’t do.”

In June, Cline was introduced as the newest member of Teen Mom 2, replacing Jenelle Evans after she was fired from the show.

