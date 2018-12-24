Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Hospitalized, Reveals She 'Had Biopsies Done Everywhere'

Jenelle Evans is under the weather as the holidays arrive.

On Friday, the Teen Mom 2 star tweeted that she had medical testing. “If you’ve been keeping up or not with my health… I went in for another endoscopy today,” Evans wrote. “Wish me luck on my results! I just want to travel on a plane and be ok.”

The procedure is used to examine a person’s digestive tract with a flexible tube with a light and camera attached to it, according to the Mayo Clinic. People with stomach pain, digestive tract bleeding, bowel problems, colon growths and other issues may be advised to undergo the procedure.

RELATED: Jenelle Evans Sets ‘Peace Offering’ Gift from Fellow Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry on Fire

In a since-deleted Instagram picture, Evans can be seen reclining in a hospital bed in a red hairnet as she manages a small grin for the camera. “Had biopsies done everywhere today,” she wrote over the picture, adding the hashtag #wishmeluck.

In October, she was hospitalized after police responded to a call from Evans’ North Carolina home with husband David Eason. It was “called in as an assault,” Columbus County’s chief of 911 operations told PEOPLE.

A rep for Evans told PEOPLE that “Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire” during a bonfire with friends. Evans later denied that Eason had abused her and said she was “completely fine.”

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans Hospitalized After Police Are Called to Her Home

That same month, she shared that she had gone through a septoplasty to address her sinus problems.

“Just want to say thank you for always taking care of me,” she captioned an Instagram picture with Eason in which a bandage is affixed to her face. She tacked on the hashtags #Septoplasty, #RoughRecovery and #SinusSurgery.

In 2016, Evans told PEOPLE that she had been experiencing health problems like “hot flashes, night sweats, nightmares.”

“I’m still having the same issues,” she said. “Now I’m so used to the symptoms that I just don’t complain about it anymore, I just live with it.”

Right as Evans was dealing with her current health scare, Eason was addressing the fallout from an incident in June. WECT reported that Eason allegedly moved Terry Hill’s truck without his permission.

RELATED: Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans Denies That She and Husband David Eason Are ‘Splitting Up’

View photos Jenelle Evans and David Eason More

On Friday, Wilmington Police tweeted that officers had “exhausted all options to file criminal charges against Eason” and would not be doing so. Police then tweeted that Hill had “decided to press charges” after all and that “WPD will take appropriate action to charge Eason.”

A rep for Eason did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.