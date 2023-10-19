Teen mistakenly shot by Des Plaines police officer in music store receives $1.9 million settlement

Nearly four years after Rylan Wilder was shot in his left arm and abdomen, the 19-year-old is playing guitar again, albeit with adaptations after losing dexterity in his hand. He even plans to release a song he produced on Halloween.

“I’ve had to try to figure out new ways to play and new ways to do things,” he said. “My playing is a lot different than it used to be, but I’m trying to make it work.”

Des Plaines police Officer James Armstrong accidentally shot Wilder with an AR-15 rifle in November 2019 while chasing a bank robbery suspect into UpBeat Music and Arts, a music school in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood where Wilder was interning.

Wilder, now a sophomore at Columbia College Chicago, eventually underwent 18 surgeries and three years of physical therapy. He’ll likely never regain full use of the injured arm, with irreparable bone shards, he said.

In what he described as a bittersweet resolution, Wilder reached a $1.9 million settlement with Des Plaines. The lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court called Armstrong’s conduct “reckless” and “unreasonable.”

“It’s pretty nice to have gotten a settlement in this ruling,” Wilder said at a Thursday morning news conference. “I would have liked to see a little more action on a larger scale, though, to ensure this would never happen again to anybody else.”

He added that he’d like more training for police or regulations to ensure that other innocent bystanders aren’t shot in police chases.

Maureen Stern, a spokesperson for the city of Des Plaines, said in a written statement that after “thoughtful consideration” the city’s insurance company decided to settle the case with the Wilder family. She said in the settlement the city doesn’t admit to any wrongdoing or liability, and that Armstrong was dismissed from the lawsuit and cleared of any wrongdoing.

“This settlement does not reflect the heroic actions that Officer Armstrong took that day, putting his life at risk to save others,” she said. “Officer Armstrong is still employed with the City of Des Plaines.”

“Our officers are dedicated to upholding the principles of justice and community service,” she added. “Our sincere sympathies go out to the Wilder family regarding the injuries Rylan sustained.”

Timothy Cavanagh, Wilder’s attorney, said he was prepared for a jury trial, saying it was a “battle” with Des Plaines and that he isn’t surprised they didn’t admit fault.

“They paid $1.9 million to Rylan Wilder, that’s the admission of fault,” he said.

Security camera footage shows Wilder cleaning up a room full of keyboards inside the music school when the robbery suspect, Christopher Willis, comes through the door with a gun. Armstrong yells “Drop it,” before firing his rifle with Wilder between him and the suspect. Wilder escapes to an adjacent room, and Armstrong keeps firing, killing Willis. Armstrong fired about a dozen rounds.

Wilder was a sophomore at Lane Tech College Prep at the time and the lead guitarist and singer for the rock band Monarchy Over Monday.

Stern said Armstrong feared for his safety and the safety of those around him. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office decided not to criminally charge Armstrong, saying he was justified in using deadly force against Willis and that there wasn’t evidence Armstrong had seen Wilder.

Earlier that day, Willis and a second man, Maurice Murphy, robbed a Bank of America branch in Des Plaines. While Murphy was arrested, Willis went on to commit an armed carjacking, leading police officers from Des Plaines and Chicago on a high-speed chase on the Kennedy Expressway, according to Chicago police. Willis shot a Chicago police officer before going into the school.

In addition to the city’s settlement, Wilder also settled a suit with Murphy for $20 million, Cavanagh said, although he doesn’t expect to collect the money. The lawsuit said Murphy should have known his actions would “(endanger) the general welfare of the public.”

“In the event he ever won that lottery that judgment is going to be executed against him,” Cavanagh said.

While Lucia Morales, Wilder’s mom, said there will always be some bitterness associated with the case, she’s proud of her son for his positive outlook on life, and that he found a way to still make music. He still plans to pursue a career in music as a producer.

On Thursday, Wilder strummed on an electric guitar signed by the Rolling Stones that Cavanagh gifted him.

“People say ‘Oh, you’re so lucky to have such a great kid,’” she said. “But no, I’m thankful to be his mother, and that I have someone who does not give up even when things are not going well.”

