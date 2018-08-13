    Teen Choice Awards: Winners List

    Variety Staff

    The 2018 Teen Choice Awards were held Sunday night (August 12) at the Forum in Los Angeles and broadcast on Fox. Featuring performances by Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Khalid, Lauv and The Four” season one winner Evvie McKinney, presenters included Noah Cyrus, Chloe Grace Moretz, Lucy Hale, Hudson Yang, Maddie Ziegler, Nina Dobrev and more.

    Winners were awarded the traditional Teen Choice surfboard. Fan-voted categories included movies, television, music, digital and fashion in addition to Choice Liplock, Choice Hissy Fit and Scene Stealer, all won by “Riverdale.”

    See the full list of winners below.

    Choice Action Movie
    “Avengers: Infinity War”

    Choice Action Movie Actor 
    Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Infinity War”

    Choice Action Movie Actress 
    Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Infinity War”

    Choice Sci-Fi Movie 
    “Black Panther”

    Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor 
    Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Ragnarok”

    Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
    Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”

    Choice Fantasy Movie 
    “Coco”

    Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
    Anthony Gonzalez – “Coco”

    Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
    Carrie Fisher – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

    Choice Drama Movie
    The Greatest Showman

    Choice Drama Movie Actor
    Zac Efron – “The Greatest Showman

    Choice Drama Movie Actress 
    Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

    Choice Comedy Movie
    “Love, Simon”

    Choice Comedy Movie Actor 
    Dwayne Johnson – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

    Choice Comedy Movie Actress 
    Anna Kendrick – “Pitch Perfect 3”

    Choice Summer Movie 
    “Incredibles 2”

    Choice Summer Movie Actor 
    Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

    Choice Summer Movie Actress
    Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

    Choice Movie Villain
    Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”

    Choice Breakout Movie Star
    Nick Robinson – “Love, Simon”

    Choice MovieShip 
    Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

    Choice Drama TV Show
    Riverdale

    Choice Drama TV Actor 
    Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

    Choice Drama TV Actress 
    Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

    Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
    “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

    Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
    Matthew Daddario – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

    Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress 
    Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

    Choice Action TV Show
    “The Flash”

    Choice Action TV Actor
    Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

    Choice Action TV Actress
    Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

    Choice Comedy TV Show 
    “The Big Bang Theory”

    Choice Comedy TV Actor
    Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”

    Choice Comedy TV Actress
    Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

    Choice Animated TV Show 
    “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”

    Choice Reality TV Show
    “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

    Choice Throwback TV Show 
    “Friends”

    Choice TV Personality
    Chrissy Teigen – “Lip Sync Battle”

    Choice Summer TV Show
    “So You Think You Can Dance”

    Choice Summer TV Star 
    Olivia Holt – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

    Choice TV Villain 
    Mark Consuelos – “Riverdale”

    Choice Breakout TV Show
    “On My Block”

    Choice Breakout TV Star
    Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

    Choice TVShip
    Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

    Choice Male Artist 
    Louis Tomlinson

    Choice Female Artist 
    Camila Cabello

    Choice Music Group 
    5 Seconds of Summer

    Choice Country Artist 
    Carrie Underwood

    Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
    The Chainsmokers

    Choice Latin Artist 
    CNCO

    Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist 
    Cardi B

    Choice Rock Artist 
    Imagine Dragons

    Choice Song: Female Artist 
    Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”

    Choice Song: Male Artist
    Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

    Choice Song: Group
    5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

    Choice Collaboration 
    Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)

    Choice Summer Song 
    “Back To You” – Selena Gomez

    Choice Summer Female Artist
    Camila Cabello

    Choice Summer Male Artist 
    Shawn Mendes

    Choice Summer Group 
    5 Seconds of Summer

    Choice Summer Tour
    Harry Styles – Live on Tour

    Choice Pop Song 
    “In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

    Choice Country Song
    “Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

    Choice Electronic/Dance Song
    “All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

    Choice Latin Song
    “Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin

    Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song 
    “Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani

    Choice Rock/Alternative Song 
    “Whatever It Takes” – Imagine Dragons

    Choice Breakout Artist
    Khalid

    Choice Next Big Thing
    Jackson Wang

    Choice Female Web Star
    Liza Koshy

    Choice Male Web Star
    The Dolan Twins

    Choice Comedy Web Star 
    Liza Koshy

    Choice Music Web Star 
    Erika Costell

    Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
    James Charles

    Choice Twit 
    Anna Kendrick

    Choice Instagrammer
    Selena Gomez

    Choice Snapchatter 
    Ariana Grande

    Choice YouTuber
    Liza Koshy

    Choice Muser 
    Mackenzie Ziegler

    Choice Comedian 
    The Dolan Twins

    Choice Male Athlete
    LeBron James

    Choice Female Athlete 
    Serena Williams

    Choice Liplock
    Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

    Choice Hissy Fit
    Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”

    Choice Scene Stealer 
    Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

    Choice Style Icon
    Harry Styles

    Choice Female Hottie 
    Lauren Jauregui

    Choice Male Hottie 
    Cole Sprouse

    Choice Videogame 
    Fortnite

    Choice Dancer
    Maddie Ziegler

    Choice Model 
    Gigi Hadid

    Choice International Artist 
    BTS

    Choice Fandom 
    #BTSArmy

