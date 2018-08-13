Teen Choice Awards: Winners List

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards were held Sunday night (August 12) at the Forum in Los Angeles and broadcast on Fox. Featuring performances by Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Khalid, Lauv and The Four” season one winner Evvie McKinney, presenters included Noah Cyrus, Chloe Grace Moretz, Lucy Hale, Hudson Yang, Maddie Ziegler, Nina Dobrev and more.

Winners were awarded the traditional Teen Choice surfboard. Fan-voted categories included movies, television, music, digital and fashion in addition to Choice Liplock, Choice Hissy Fit and Scene Stealer, all won by “Riverdale.”

See the full list of winners below.

Choice Action Movie

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Action Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Action Movie Actress

Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

“Black Panther”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”

Choice Fantasy Movie

“Coco”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Anthony Gonzalez – “Coco”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

Carrie Fisher – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Choice Drama Movie

“The Greatest Showman”

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Zac Efron – “The Greatest Showman”

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

Choice Comedy Movie

“Love, Simon”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Anna Kendrick – “Pitch Perfect 3”

Choice Summer Movie

“Incredibles 2”

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Choice Movie Villain

Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”

Choice Breakout Movie Star

Nick Robinson – “Love, Simon”

Choice MovieShip

Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

Choice Drama TV Show

“Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Choice Drama TV Actress

Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Matthew Daddario – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Choice Action TV Show

“The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actress

Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

Choice Comedy TV Show

“The Big Bang Theory”

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Choice Animated TV Show

“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”

Choice Reality TV Show

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

Choice Throwback TV Show

“Friends”

Choice TV Personality

Chrissy Teigen – “Lip Sync Battle”

Choice Summer TV Show

“So You Think You Can Dance”

Choice Summer TV Star

Olivia Holt – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Choice TV Villain

Mark Consuelos – “Riverdale”

Choice Breakout TV Show

“On My Block”

Choice Breakout TV Star

Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

Choice TVShip

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Choice Male Artist

Louis Tomlinson

Choice Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

The Chainsmokers

Choice Latin Artist

CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Choice Song: Female Artist

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Choice Song: Group

5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Choice Collaboration

Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)

Choice Summer Song

“Back To You” – Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Tour

Harry Styles – Live on Tour

Choice Pop Song

“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

Choice Country Song

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

“All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

Choice Latin Song

“Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin