Teen Charged With Attempted Murder for Allegedly Stabbing Cop in Face With Screwdriver

A teenager in Kentucky has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed a police officer in the face with a screwdriver.

Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday following a physical altercation involving Mount Washington officer Mark Bramer earlier that day, according to Law & Crime. Bramer said in the probable cause affidavit that he was opening the gate to Lindsey Duvall Park when he noticed Vanarsdale inside the premises.

After calling her over to his vehicle, Bramer started writing down her personal information when she reportedly took off. The officer pursued her on foot, repeatedly demanding that she stop running away and identifying himself as an officer.

When she finally stopped, Vanarsdale put her hands up, seemingly surrendering to her impending arrest. As she was being placed in handcuffs, Vanarsdale "spun around with a screwdriver in her right hand and struck Officer Bramer approximately 3 inches above his left eye."

Mount Washington Police spokesperson Sgt. Austin Battcher told WHAS11 News that Bramer was "okay" after being treated and released the same day.

Vanarsdale pleaded not guilty in her court appearance on Monday. Her bond has been set at $500,000. She is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 29.

