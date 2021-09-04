Teen Beach Movie's Garrett Clayton Marries Blake Knight in 'Fairytale' Garden Party Wedding

Garrett Clayton Wedding

And they lived happily ever after!

Teen Beach Movie star Garrett Clayton married screenwriter Blake Knight in a garden party-themed affair on Saturday.

"We've been trying to get married for a long time," Clayton, 30, tells PEOPLE. "So we're just excited."

The newlyweds — who got engaged in Iceland in January 2018 after dating since 2011 — moved their wedding twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic before finally getting to tie the knot at a private residence in Los Angeles over Labor Day weekend. The property is part of the Walt Disney estate and features a working replica of the wishing well from Snow White, which Clayton and Knight dressed up with flowers from Commerce Flowers for a special photo opportunity.

"We're big Disney nerds!" Knight, 30, says.

The couple said "I do" in bespoke Zegna suits during an outdoor ceremony attended by 160 friends and family members. Clayton and Knight opted not to have a wedding party because "we just wanted to make it as simple as possible," Knight explains. But they did have their moms walk them in from opposite sides of the archway where the grooms met to exchange vows they'd each written. Actress Alicia Silverstone officiated the ceremony ("She took it seriously," Knight says of the gig) and a string quartet provided the music.

After the ceremony, the celebration continued on an expansive lawn, where guests played games like bocce ball, croquet, oversized Connect 4, and giant Jenga. Attendees sipped on three signature cocktails: a mint julep, an Aperol spritz (Knight's favorite) and an Aviation (Clayton's pick). The cocktails provided color inspiration for the garden party planned by Jason Mitchell Kahn.

Knight says they aimed to make everything at the wedding "really bright and colorful and cheery."

"We really wanted the wedding to be fun," Clayton adds. "Not just fun for us, but fun for everybody."

Guests, who received face masks with their place cards, enjoyed a picnic-style meal to avoid cross-contamination with food service. The Fosters vet says he and Knight wanted attendees to "feel safe and be able to have fun and not worry."

They also served a traditional wedding cake and had a Coolhaus ice cream truck to offer a refreshing treat. A painter created a work of art capturing the wedding as it unfolded and Kelly Balch Photo photographed the magical day.

Clayton and Knight postponed the wedding after-party that they planned to have at Tramp Stamp Granny's in Hollywood and will wait six months before heading out on a honeymoon to The Maldives and Japan. But they can't wait to enjoy married life after more than a decade together, especially since Clayton received advice early in his career not to come out as gay and make his relationship with Knight public.

"When we first made our relationship official, I was told to be in the closet professionally and no one even knew we were together yet," Clayton reveals. "I was told enough times, 'If you come out, you won't be able to audition for 80 percent of roles that you'd be seen for if you just stay in the closet.' It's definitely been a journey."

A journey that they finally got to celebrate with loved ones on what Clayton calls a "fairytale" day. "We're lucky that we're in a place now that we can actually share our lives together," Knight adds, "both privately and publicly."