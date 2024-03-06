Teen Anya True Delivers ‘Flawless’ Blind Audition on ‘The Voice’: Watch

In art, imperfections can create character.

That’s certainly true for Anya True, the teenage singer who stopped by NBC’s The Voice on Tuesday night (March 5) to showcase her talents.

Hailing from Encinitas, CA, the recently-turned 17-year-old performed Stephen Sanchez‘s “Until I Found You” for the season 25 Blind Auditions. Wielding an electric guitar, True threw down country vibes with a vocal style that doesn’t match anything pumping out of commercial radio.

When she nailed an early, sweet run, Chance The Rapper hit the red button, followed immediately by Dan + Shay.

Reba McEntire and John Legend kept their backs turned.

“That was a flawless performance. I love the vulnerability. You have this Olivia Rodrigo kind of thing going on,” remarked Shay Mooney. “Your voice is just phenomenal. I just love all the little imperfections that you had,” he continued. “They were…character. And they were very purposeful.”

The country pair stood to show their respect, and maybe secure the singer’s services.

If that wasn’t enough, Shay made a pledge. “I was a good singer, and when I started working with (Dan), it made me a great singer.” Join the team, and “we will take you from being a great singer to an amazing singer. I think you’ve got a shot at winning this thing.”

Dan Smyers chimed in: “I loved your voice when it broke into the falsetto. It was vulnerable in a whisper tone. And then at the end of the performance, you hit those same notes, full voice and I was like, ‘she’s got it all.’”

Did Chance stand a chance after all that? “I think your voice is amazing. I really love all the falsetto and head-voice stuff that you were doing,” he remarked. If she joined his team, his style is to let the artist take the stage, do their thing and he leans in on their influences.

McEntire enjoyed the contestant’s voice and tone, but she’s “not what I’m looking for right now.” Legend heard nerves in her voice, but he’s excited for the youngster’s journey ahead.

True had a decision to make. After all the flattery and the recruitment, it wasn’t a tough call. True chose Dan + Shay.

