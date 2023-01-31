Meet Teddy Bear Lasso: Jason Sudeikis's Apple TV+ character gets adorable Build-a-Bear makeover (exclusive)

Build-a-Bear's Ted Lasso plush is available now. (Photo: Courtesy Build-a-Bear)

Never mind about football: Ted Lasso is life. Jason Sudeikis's hit Apple TV+ comedy is back for a third (and maybe final?) season this spring. And you couldn't ask for a better cheering partner as AFC Richmond takes to the pitch than an all-new Ted Lasso plush bear from Build-a-Bear.

Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at this adorable Ted-dy bear, which is available now on the official Build-a-Bear website. We think you'll agree that they scored an epic goal by including the familiar Lasso 'stache and sunglasses.

Add a football kit, biscuit package and tea cup to complete your Ted Lasso Build-a-Bear. (Photo: Courtesy of Build-a-Bear)

The Ted Lasso bear retails for $44 on its lonesome, but serious fans will want to complete the set with a football kit, teacup and a package of those famous Lasso biscuits for an additional $19.50, bringing the total cost up to $63.50. That's a small price to pay for demonstrating your full Richmond pride.

Right now, Ted is the only Lasso-related plush on Team Build-a-Bear. But we're hoping the toy company adds more to its lineup, including Rebecca Welton — with a lion patch instead of a panda, natch — and Coach Beard, complete with shaggy facial fluff. But the real prize would be a Roy Kent plush that we could put here, there and every freakin' where in our humble abodes.

Build-a-Bear's Ted Lasso plush waves a friendly hello. (Photo: Courtesy of Build-A-Bear)

No question about it: this Ted Lasso bear proves that — just like ice cream or a Billy Joel concert — Build-a-Bear never disappoints when it lets you build plush versions of your pop culture favorites.

