Ted Cruz Predicts Democrats Will Ditch Biden At Last Minute For This Candidate

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday predicted that Democrats will replace President Joe Biden with Michelle Obama as the presidential nominee at next summer’s Democratic National Convention. (Watch the video below.)

Cruz outlined his out-there theory to host Sean Hannity on Fox News after a Washington Post/ABC News poll showed Donald Trump ahead of Biden by 10 points in a possible 2024 rematch.

“I think the odds are very significant that next summer at the Democrat national convention that the Democrat party will jettison Joe Biden and will throw him off the ticket, and they will parachute in instead, Michelle Obama to be their candidate,” Cruz said. “I think they’re gonna look to Michelle Obama as the savior to come in. And I think if that happens, that would be very, very dangerous. And every time I see a Democrat or one of their puppets in the press beginning to point out the problems with Joe Biden — every time that happens, the chances of that go up and up and up.”

Hannity asked his guest if the former first lady would want that.

“I don’t know Michelle very well,” Cruz said.

Cruz said the “Obama pedigree” plus the favorability granted a first lady would boost Michelle Obama’s viability, while possible candidates such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would create dissension.

“If the Democrats pick any of those four, you tick off the other three and risk alienating their supporters,” continued Cruz, who also pushed the theory on his podcast. “I think Michelle Obama brings the Obama pedigree. She parachutes in with also the suit of armor of a first lady with high positives and relatively low negatives. And I think they can justify to everyone who gets snubbed, ‘Well, look, we went with Michelle Obama instead.’ I don’t know if she wants it. But I do think it would be much more attractive to her to come in next summer and just campaign a couple of months to the general rather than having to spend two years campaigning vigorously on the ground.”

Other conservative figures have made similar claims about the former first lady.

But the chances of Michelle Obama swooping in to snatch the candidacy from Biden appear pretty darn slim.

She said firmly in 2017 that she had no interest in running for office.

“It’s all well and good until you start running, and then the knives come out,” she said in Orlando, Florida, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “Politics is tough, and it’s hard on a family. ... I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it’s not just you, it’s your whole family.”

In 2016, former President Barack Obama said of his wife: “Let me tell you, there are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and Michelle is not running for president. That I can tell you.”

Fast-forward to 8:15 for Cruz’s prediction:

Related...