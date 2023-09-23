Ted Cruz Claims This Is Who He Thinks Is the ‘Most Likely & Most Dangerous’ Candidate to Replace Joe Biden



Because 2023 is just full of surprises, we’re getting another shocking opinion from an unlikely political figure. This time around, former Presidential candidate Ted Cruz is now talking about the upcoming election, specifically who he thinks will “most likely” become US President Joe Biden’s successor.

During a new episode of his podcast entitled Verdict with Ted Cruz via RadarOnline, he said he thinks Michelle Obama will be the successor. He said, “Here’s the scenario that I think is perhaps the most likely and most dangerous. In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama.”

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 11: First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama speaks during a panel discussion at Glamour Hosts “A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation on Girls’ Education” with First Lady Michelle Obama at The Newseum on October 11, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Glamour)

“Michelle Obama – number one, you don’t infuriate African-American women which is a critical part of the constituency the Democrats are relying on to win,” he added, “Number two – If you pick from any of the four, the other three are pissed. Because they’re all to some extent, peers, they’re rivals, all jabbing knives at each other.”

This speculation has been brewing for months (from people like Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone), even before Cruz said anything on his podcast. Insiders revealed to RadarOnline in Aug 2023 that people have been “begging” her to run.

But here’s the thing, the Becoming author has repeatedly said over the years, time and time again that she won’t be running for President. Specifically, she revealed in a Nov 2022 interview with the Independent that she “detests” being asked whether she’d run for President.

