Teairra Mari Ready To Fight Keri Hilson Over Story Of Past Tension: “You’re A Liar!”

Teairra Mari is ready to scrap over a story Keri Hilson told on the R&B Money podcast, where she detailed feeling disrespected by another singer.

While Hilson didn’t mention anyone by name, Mari has previously discussed the same story and felt the need to clap back, all but confirming her to be the unnamed party.

“Y’all, people gotta leave me alone,” Mari, 35, responded within TNT’s comment section. “I don’t bother anybody, just leave me the f**k alone!

“So now, Keri! what’s up you wanna fight or do you not want to fight because I’m gonna whoop your a** when I see you,” she went on. “I’m sick of you people bothering me! You had a whole different story when I was in your face you’re a liar bi**h!!”

While on the podcast, Hilson detailed to hosts Tank and J. Valentine that a young artist attended her show and sat in the front row beside a mutual friend. According to the singer-songwriter, the unnamed woman sat back with her arms folded during the entire performance, with Hilson deeming the move disrespectful.

“She didn’t want to be there and it was very obvious, and I felt disrespected by that,” Hilson said. “So when they came to my dressing room backstage, I said something and we almost got to scrapping….it could’ve got real ugly.”

Hilson, 40, went on to call the woman “pretty insignificant at this point.”

Mari previously discussed the evening in question back in 2010 during an interview with DJ Scream TV. At the time, she was asked if she had ever been “tried” by someone, answering yes and detailing attending the woman’s concert, sitting front row. She also made it clear that Rihanna was not the singer in question, as the two were often pitted against one another early in thier careers.

“I was getting calls because my cousin was watching my dog,” she explained. “In the midst, I’m bobbing still, enjoying the show, actually. So, we go backstage and…I’m like, ‘Hey, how you doing? Nice show! Hi, how are you?’ and she looked at my hand.” At this point, Mari claims the singer stared at her extended hand and rolled her eyes, proceeding to call her “a little stanky.”

“If that happened again, I’d been slapped the bi**h,” she added.

