Teacher Accused of Raping Boy, 12, Rearrested While Out on Bond After Stalking, Harassing Victim: Police

After being charged with raping a child and pleading not guilty, Alissa McCommon allegedly reached out to a minor and said he'd "regret" going to authorities, say police

A Tennessee teacher accused last month of raping a 12-year-old and inappropriately contacting young boys by playing video games with them has been rearrested after stalking and harassing a victim, said police, who further claim she told the boy “he would regret” going to the authorities.

On Thursday, police arrested Alissa McCommon, 38, at her Covington home and charged her with aggravated stalking, harassment and coercion of a witness, the Covington Police Department said in a statement.

The former fourth-grade teacher at Charger Academy had been previously arrested on Sept. 8 on charges of rape of a child.

The mother of two pleaded not guilty to the initial charges.

She posted a $25,000 bond and was released by the court on the condition that she have no contact with the alleged victim or any minors other than her own children.



On September 26, the CPD Criminal Investigation Division received information that McCommon allegedly used a previously unknown phone number and initiated additional contact with a victim, police said in a statement.



“The evidence indicates McCommon texted a victim, using a specific code word known to the juvenile as a code word McCommon would previously utilize to confirm that the juvenile was alone, often before sending nude photographs on SnapChat,” police said in the statement.

“After using the code word September 28, the evidence indicates McCommon sent multiple text messages to victim indicating he would ‘regret doing this,’” police alleged in the statement.

McCommon, using the same number, also allegedly admitted to a sexual encounter with the minor, police said in the statement.

“The actions of McCommon are not only appalling, but CPD is also concerned about this apparent violation of her bond conditions,” Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said in the statement.

“Due to the nature of the communications, we are concerned others may have been contacted,” she said. “We continue to work closely with the District Attorneys’ Office as to the revocation of McCommon’s bond, as well as the additional charges that continue to develop.”

After her arrest, McCommon was transported to the Tipton County Jail, where she is being held without bond pending her appearance in Tipton County General Sessions Court.

Her attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about these latest charges.

After she was first charged in September, McCommon's attorneys Bryan Huffman and Jere Mason said in a statement, “The Covington Police Department released a one-sided press release—which the court of public opinion has seized on to convict Mrs. McCommon without having full knowledge of the facts, or lack thereof, uncovered during a proper investigation. Mrs. McCommon maintains her innocence of the charge levied by the Covington Police Department.”

“Until all the facts can be presented, the public should reserve judgment and remember that in a free society we must rely on the criminal justice system to do its job," the attorneys said.

On August 24, McCommon, who taught English Language Arts and Social Studies at Charger Academy, was suspended from her position when a parent came forward with the allegations, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rebekah Byrd said in a statement.

Covington police detectives began investigating when they received information on Aug. 24 from the Tennessee Department of Children Services about a report of allegations of sexual misconduct involving a teacher and a former student, police said in a previous statement.

Multiple juveniles then came forward alleging “they were befriended by their former teacher, McCommon, who began playing video games with them, and then further engaged with them through mobile phone social media apps, which led to her allegedly sending inappropriate photographs and requesting sexual relations with the victims,” police said in the statement.

McCommon allegedly admitted to communicating inappropriately with former students, say police.

There has been no evidence that any of the alleged activities occurred on any school campus.

It is unclear if she has entered a plea for the new charges. She is scheduled to appear in court on the initial charges on Oct. 13.

Police continue to investigate.

“If your child has been contacted by an unknown number, CPD can check that information for you and would like to in order to ensure that such abuse does not continue,” police said in the statement.

Please contact the Covington Police Department CID at 901-475-1261.

Tips can also be sent through the Covington Police Department Facebook messenger or the City of Covington website.

