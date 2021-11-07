Hurry, these top-rated TCL phones are on sale for their lowest prices ever at Amazon — starting at $133, today only!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scrap-le that Apple and make these TCL your go-to, starting at only 133 bucks. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for a new smartphone? Did you know the latest Apple iPhone 13 can run you upwards of $1,599? Yikes! Are you not made of money? Well, here's your chance to make the switch from Apple to Android with a phone that can pretty much do the same things at a much, much lower price.

Today only, select TCL Android smartphones are on sale for their all-time lowest prices ever — starting at just $133, or up to $150 off at Amazon. That's a 30 percent savings on select models! But act fast and shop now, these deals expire at the end of the day, as part of Amazon's "Deal of the Day."

$133-$350 $190-$500 at Amazon

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Don't you fret: You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

This is an ideal wallet-friendly smartphone for anyone who doesn't want to break the bank — especially at a fraction of the cost of an Apple iPhone 13. (Photo: Amazon)

Equipped with 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), the TCL 20 SE is on sale for $133 (originally priced at $190) comes with an impressive 6.82-inch V-notch display that’s super-sharp and bright. It also comes with the latest Android 11 out-of-the-box. And shoppers are even switching from Samsung to TCL.

"I have always been a Samsung cell phone person," raved a delighted five-star Amazon reviewer. "I saw this TCL phone and right away I felt attracted to it. It has been a few days it works great with my phone carrier. I like the battery it is great and its features, even photographs, and movies. Why pay so much money for a brand name when this phone does the same things an expensive one does. I strongly recommend this cell phone. The price is great and it looks and feels great."

If you're looking for a wallet-friendly smartphone, then this is it!

$133 $190 at Amazon

Story continues

Great camera in front, even better camera behind. The upshot? Don't turn your back on this deal: (Photo: Amazon)

This is a workhorse machine that fits in a pocket or purse! On sale for $350 (was $500), the TCL 20 Pro 5G comes with a sharper 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ Display with 6GB of memory and 256GB of on-board storage (expandable up to a whopping 1TB of storage via microSD card).

Meanwhile, it also comes with a monster 48-megapixel OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) Quad Camera with a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle, a five-megapixel macro and a two-megapixel depth sensor rear shooters (compared to the 12-megapixel cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro Max), as well as an impressive 32-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

"An extreme amount of value. This phone provided some of the best visuals and just overall feel from a device," added another satisfied Amazon shopper. "As someone who made the switch from Apple to Android, the switch could not have been any easier..."

And here's some state-of-the-art security: The TCL 20 Pro 5G has facial recognition and a in-display fingerprint sensor.

$350 $500 at Amazon

Starting at just $133, these TCL Android smartphones is an ideal wallet-friendly smartphone for anyone who doesn't want to break the bank — especially at a fraction of the cost of an Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

$133-$350 $190-$500 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.