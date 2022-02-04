Your ticket to the best Super Bowl ever: Save $150 on this stunning 55-inch TCL TV

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The TCL 55" smart TV — stunning picture quality, epic dimensions, amazing price. (Photo: Walmart)

Sure, there are plenty of sales on smart TVs at this time of year, but this discount is ridiculous!

Right now, you can score the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K QLED Smart TV (55S535) for just $550 at Walmart, down from $700. That’s over 20 percent off! While the holiday-season sales are way off in our collective rear-view mirror, some pre–Super Bowl TV discounts are happening right now. This is a great one.

$550 $700 at Walmart

And, you’ll get free unlimited shipping with Walmart+ too. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, but a quick three question survey will add on an additional two weeks, for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more — so you're all set on this amazing Smart TV, no matter what.)

Eye-popping image quality

What makes this 4K TV so special? It has a big 55-inch QLED 4K display with Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. Simply put, colors are vivid and bright and black levels are dependably deep and dark (not murky and gray). Also on board: HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings for a movie theater–like vibe with Dolby Vision support built-in. Whether you're ready to catch up on that Netflix TV show everybody's talking about, settling in for your favorite games or simply bingeing the best series, this is the TV for you.

Walmart shoppers rave about this model. "Amazing picture clarity," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "The QLED feature gives a bright vivid picture. I wanted this new ultra high-definition feature, but couldn't afford it in a Samsung." TCL to the rescue! "It has excellent sound such that I don't see a need for a soundbar..." continues this reviewer. Of course, it also has three HDMI ports, so if you want to use a soundbar — or plug in a Blue-Ray player or gaming console — you're all set.

"This TV has the best picture I have ever seen," wrote a fan. "I like the smart TV features. Buy this TV — you will be glad you did!"

The sale on this sleek and slim TV is too good to miss. (Photo: Walmart)

Built-in Roku

Want to instantly stream your favorite movies and TV shows? There’s no need to hook up a separate box or stick. This impressive model has built-in Roku, offering instant access to hundreds of streaming channels, including Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video

"Absolutely love this TV," shared a thrilled Walmart shopper. "This is our first TCL TV, and we are so glad we bought it. The picture is very clear and we love the ROKU interface because it makes it so easy to switch into different streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, etc. The experience is very seamless. I like how many HDMIs it has so it is great for all of our consoles..."

This TCL 4K TV gets better and better: It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so instead of scrolling through a grid of icons trying to find something to watch, you can use one of the voice assistants (via Echo Dot or Google Home Mini). Just say, "Hey Alexa (or Hey Google!), play Emily in Paris on Netflix' and you’ll be whisked away to the City of Lights. No muss, no fuss.

Down to $550 from a regular price of $700, this TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV is a steal. It’s hard not to love its massive screen, true-to-life colors, copious video streaming options, and incredible ease of use.

Go on, treat yourself. "...(This) QLED is, in my opinion, better than any TV out there," says another five-star fan. And at this price? It's picture perfect.

