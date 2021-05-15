'Fabulous' picture quality: Save $152 on this brilliant 50-inch 4K QLED TV

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The recipe for an irresistible TV deal: Stunning picture quality, epic dimensions, amazing price. (Photo: Walmart)

Sure, TV prices are incredibly low these days, but this one's ridiculous!

Right now, you can score the TCL 50-inch Class 5-Series 4K QLED Smart TV 50S535 for just $498 at Walmart, down from $600. If you've been meaning to upgrade your home-entertainment setup but have been too distracted to shop (we get it!), we can attest to the greatness of this deal.

You, will, of course, get free unlimited shipping with Walmart+ too.

Images really pop

What makes this 4K TV so special? It has an impressive 50-inch QLED 4K display with Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. Simply put, colors are vivid and bright while black levels are dependably deep and dark (not murky and gray). Also on board: HDR (high dynamic range) settings for a theater-like vibe with Dolby Vision support built-in. Whether you're ready to catch up on that new Netflix movie everybody's talking about or binge-watch that classic series that's been on your TV to-do list forever, this is the set for you.

This 4K TV us a go-to set for gaming too. "Great TV," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "I got this primarily for gaming with a PS5, and let me tell you, the game mode makes a huge difference. Very little if any screen lag and all the different colors are super vibrant. Clear picture and great refresh rate. If you're like me and have been wanting a QLED, this is the TV for you."

This ingenue is the new star of your home-entertainment setup. (Photo: Walmart)

Built-in Roku rocks

Want to instantly stream your favorite movies and TV shows? There’s no need to hook up a separate box or stick. This impressive model has built-in Roku, offering instant access to more than 500,000 flicks and TV episodes from Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+ and much, much more.

Story continues

"... If streaming is more your thing rather than gaming, the Roku options are fantastic," continued the five-star reviewer. "You can customize your home screen to put any app in any order you choose. Setup was quick and easy, and because the TV is so light I didn't even need to get a new wall mount.... In my opinion, TCL makes the very best budget TVs on the market."

Know what else is great? This set is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant too, so instead of scrolling through a grid of icons trying to find something to watch, you can simply use one of the voice assistants (via Echo Dot or Google Home Mini). Just say, "Hey Alexa [or Google], play Ugly Delicious on Netflix," and you’ll be whisked away to the City of Lights. No muss, no fuss.

Down to $498, from $600, this TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV is a tough deal to beat. It’s hard not to love its massive screen, true-to-life colors, copious video streaming options and incredible ease of use.

"The picture quality is fabulous," shared another satisfied Walmart shopper. So go on, treat yourself and make the most of your tube time.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

