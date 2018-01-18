TBT: 6 awesome photos of the (possibly reuniting) Jonas Brothers from 2008

People were excited — to say the least — when the Jonas Brothers reactivated the band’s Instagram account this week, more than four years after Nick, Joe, and Kevin split professionally in October 2013. In preparation for their possible reunion, look back at some of the photos snapped of the guys a decade ago, as they transitioned from the world of teen idols to mainstream success. Who can forget their starring role in the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock, hits like “Burnin’ Up” and “Lovebug,” and the teen romances between them and their female Disney co-stars, including Nick’s then-girlfriend Miley Cyrus? Here’s a reminder of the way they were in 2008.