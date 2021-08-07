Tayshia Adams details new hurdles in Zac Clark relationship: 'I was crying a lot'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: In this image released on May 17, Tayshia Adams attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Long distance love isn’t easy — even if you’re The Bachelorette.

Former show lead and current co-host of The Bachelorette Tayshia Adams — who found love with Zac Clark on the dating competition last year — appeared on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast to explain how helping Katie Thurston in her romance journey took a toll on her own relationship.

“It's hard to be in a new relationship and then kind of go away for a couple of weeks, you know what I mean?” Adams shared with the Bachelor Nation alum. “And this is me being real and honest.”

Adams explained that because Thurston’s season was so close to her own, it was hard to navigate her emotions.

“I would even text Zac and be like, 'I'm thinking of us through this thing. I'm thinking of how you kind of stressed out, like, with me going on a date or how I was feeling,’” she shared. “It was tough for me, I was crying a lot."

Adams’ admission comes days after she and Clark, who split time between New York and California, celebrated their one-year anniversary by renewing the “wishes” they made for one another while on The Bachelorette.

Adams wrote on an Instagram tribute to her love, “At approximately this time 365 days ago, I met you! It’s been a wild ride so far with our lives going a million miles an hour but how lucky are we to have had an amazing week together at the place where it all started AND we were to able to renew our wishes a year later?! WILD.”

Clark, meanwhile, wrote in his own post, "I hope your wish came true and I hope you take a minute to breathe and appreciate all YOU have done in the past 365 days since we met. You have done more in a year than most do in a lifetime."

Despite the emotional hurdles the couple had to overcome while apart, Adams told On the Air With Ryan Seacrest that she and Clark, an addiction specialist , are doing “so well.”

"It's been so fun living in New York City,” she explained. “And, you know, with the world finally kind of opening up a little bit to where we can go out to dinner and go on dates and stuff like that, New York life, it's actually giving Orange County/L.A. a run for its money."