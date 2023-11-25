Taylor Swift's surprise songs in São Paulo. Which songs does she have left for Eras tour?

The surprise songs for Taylor Swift's first night in São Paulo are "Now That We Don't Talk" from "1989 (Taylor's Version) [From the Vault]" on the guitar and "Innocent" from "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" on the piano.

At the top of the concert, Swift praised the sold-out crowd inside the Allianz Parque stadium.

"You went ahead and broke the attendance record for this stadium," she said for her inaugural show in the city. "Which means there has never been this many people in this room before. Thank you São Paulo."

Keep reading to see the entire list of surprise songs by city.

What songs are left for Swift to perform as Eras tour surprise songs?

Swift has about 40 songs left:

Self-Titled: The Outside, Mary's Song (Oh My My My), A Perfectly Good Heart

Fearless: The Way I loved You, Change, Untouchable, Come In With The Rain, Superstar, We Were Happy, That's When, Don't You, Bye Bye Baby

Speak Now: Superman, Electric Touch, Foolish One

Red: Girl At Home, Ronan, Babe, Forever Winter, Run, Safe & Sound, Eyes Open

1989: Say Don't Go, Sweeter Than Fiction

Reputation: I Did Something Bad

Lover: London Boy, Soon You'll Get Better, It's Nice To Have A Friend

Folklore: epiphany, peace, hoax

Evermore: happiness, long story short, closure, it's time to go

Midnights: Paris, Glitch, Dear Reader, You're Losing Me

More: The Eras Tour returns: See the new surprise songs Taylor Swift played in Argentina

Which surprise songs has Taylor Swift performed on Eras tour?

From Arizona to Brazil, here are all of the surprise songs that Swift has performed so far:

Glendale, Arizona (March 17) - "mirrorball" and "Tim McGraw"

Glendale, Arizona (March 18) - "State of Grace" and "this is me trying"

Las Vegas (March 24) - "Our Song" and "Snow on the Beach"

Las Vegas (March 25) - "cowboy like me" (with Marcus Mumford) and "White Horse"

Arlington, Texas (March 31) - "Sad Beautiful Tragic" and "Ours"

Arlington, Texas (April 1) - "Death By a Thousand Cuts" and "Clean"

Arlington, Texas (April 2) - "Jump Then Fall" and "The Lucky One"

Tampa, Florida (April 13) - "Speak Now" and "Treacherous"

Tampa, Florida (April 14) - "The Great War" (with Aaron Dessner) and "You're On Your Own Kid"

Tampa, Florida (April 15) - "mad woman" (with Aaron Dessner) and "Mean"

Houston (April 21) – "Wonderland" and "You're Not Sorry"

Houston (April 22) – "A Place In This World" and "Today Was A Fairytale"

Houston (April 23) – "Begin Again" and "Cold as You"

Atlanta (April 28) – "The Other Side of the Door" and "Coney Island"

Atlanta (April 29) – "High Infidelity" and "Gorgeous"

Atlanta (April 30) – "I Bet You Think About Me" and "How You Get The Girl"

Nashville, Tennessee (May 5) – "Sparks Fly" and "Teardrops On My Guitar"

Nashville, Tennessee (May 6) – "Out of the Woods" and "Fifteen"

Nashville, Tennessee (May 7) – "Would've Could've Should've" (with Aaron Dessner) and "Mine"

Philadelphia (May 12) - "gold rush" and "Come Back... Be Here"

Philadelphia (May 13) - "Forever & Always" and "This Love"

Philadelphia (May 14) - "Hey Stephen" and "The Best Day"

Foxborough, Massachusetts (May 19) - "Should've Said No" and "Better Man"

Foxborough, Massachusetts (May 20) - "Question...?" and "Invisible"

Foxborough, Massachusetts (May 21) - "I Think He Knows" and "Red"

East Rutherford, New Jersey (May 26) - "Getaway Car" (with Jack Antonoff) and "Maroon"

East Rutherford, New Jersey (May 27) - "Holy Ground" and "False God"

East Rutherford, New Jersey (May 28) - "Welcome To New York" and "Clean"

Chicago (June 2) – "I Wish You Would" and "the lakes"

Chicago (June 3) – "You All Over Me" (with Maren Morris) and "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"

Chicago (June 4) – "Hits Different" and "The Moment I Knew"

Detroit (June 9) – "Haunted" and "I Almost Do"

Detroit (June 10) – "All You Had To Do Was Stay" and "Breathe"

Pittsburgh (June 16) – "Mr. Perfectly Fine" and "The Last Time"

Pittsburgh (June 17) – "seven" (with Aaron Dessner) and "The Story of Us"

Minneapolis (June 23) – "Paper Rings" and "If This Was A Movie"

Minneapolis (June 24) – "Dear John" and "Daylight"

Cincinnati (June 30) – "I'm Only Me When I'm With You" and "evermore"

Cincinnati (July 1) – "ivy" (with Aaron Dessner), "I miss you, I’m sorry" (with Gracie Abrams) and "Call It What You Want"

Kansas City, Missouri (July 7) – "Never Grow Up" and "When Emma Falls in Love"

Kansas City, Missouri (July 8) – "Last Kiss" and "dorothea"

Denver (July 14) - "Picture To Burn" and "Timeless"

Denver (July 15) - "Starlight" and "Back To December"

Seattle (July 22) - "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" and "Everything Has Changed"

Seattle (July 23) - "Message In A Bottle" and "Tied Together With A Smile"

Santa Clara, California (July 28) - 'right where you left me' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'Castles Crumbling'

Santa Clara, California (July 29) - 'Stay Stay Stay' and 'All of the Girls You've Loved Before'

Los Angeles (Aug. 3) – "I Can See You" and "Maroon"

Los Angeles (Aug. 4) – "Our Song" and "You Are In Love"

Los Angeles (Aug. 5) – "Death By A Thousand Cuts" and "You're On Your Own, Kid"

Los Angeles (Aug. 7) – "Dress" and "exile"

Los Angeles (Aug. 8) – "I Know Places" and "King of My Heart"

Los Angeles (Aug. 9) – "New Romantics" and "New Year's Day"

Mexico City (Aug. 24) - "I Forgot That You Existed" and "Sweet Nothing"

Mexico City (Aug. 25) - "Tell Me Why" and "Snow on the Beach"

Mexico City (Aug. 26) - "Cornelia Street" and "You're On Your Own, Kid"

Mexico City (Aug. 27) - "Afterglow" and "Maroon"

Buenos Aires (Nov. 9) - "The Very First Night" and "Labyrinth"

Buenos Aires (Nov. 11) - "Is It Over Now?"/"Out of the Woods" mash-up and "End Game"

Buenos Aires (Nov. 12) - "Better Than Revenge" and "Slut!"

Rio de Janeiro (Nov. 17) - "Stay Beautiful" and "Suburban Legends"

Rio de Janeiro (Nov. 19) - "Dancing With Our Hands Tied" and "Bigger Than the Whole Sky"

Rio de Janeiro (Nov. 20) - "ME!" and "So It Goes…"

São Paulo (Nov. 24) - "Now That We Don't Talk" and "Innocent"

Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift surprise songs in São Paulo Eras tour concert