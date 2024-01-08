Taylor Swift's reaction to Jo Koy's Golden Globes joke lands better than NFL jab

Taylor Swift's reaction to Jo Koy's joke about her at the Golden Globes is getting a better reaction than the joke itself.

"As you know, we came on after a football double header," Koy said in his opening monologue. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL. On the Golden Globes, we have have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear."

Swift seemingly didn't react, sipping her drink and appearing nonplussed.

"Sorry about that," Koy replied.

Olivia Levin, the creator of @swiftiesforeternity fan account said the joke didn't land, "Maybe they should cut more to Taylor, she is slaying in that dress!"

Many fans criticized the NFL, saying it overdid its believe the NFL overdid its coverage of Swift at Kansas City Chiefs games, where she attended to support boyfriend and tight end Travis Kelce.

The NFL said it was focusing on "our players and variety of other initiatives."

For her part, Swift told Time magazine: “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she says. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she says. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Taylor Swift attended the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards with friend Keleigh Teller.

Taylor Swift wore a green, shimmering Gucci dress to the 81st Golden Globes in Los Angeles.

Her movie "Taylor Swift: The Era's Tour" is nominated for her blockbuster in a brand-new category, "cinematic and box office achievement," which honors movies that have made $150 million globally with $100 million being domestic sales.

