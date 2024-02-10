Will Taylor Swift win Album of the Year AGAIN for ‘Tortured Poets Department’? Predict 2025 Grammy nominations now

It may seem early to forecast the next Grammys. After all, the 2024 awards were just handed out on February 4. But that already takes us halfway through the eligibility period for the 2025 Grammy Awards. The upcoming event will cover music released from September 16, 2023 through August 31, 2024. And between what has been released and what we already know will be dropping in the coming months, there are already dozens of viable candidates for Album of the Year. Visit our predictions center right now to make your initial predictions. Come back to update your picks throughout the season as new releases are added. Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist will be added to the predictions center in the coming weeks and months.

By this time last year, the eventual Album of the Year winner had already been released: Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” came out in October 2022. That was her fourth Album of the Year winner, which sets a new record for the most victories in the category for any performer in history, breaking her tie with Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon. Well, when she was on stage accepting her trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album, she also took the opportunity to announce the release of her next album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which arrives on April 19. Does that mean she’ll extend her record with a fifth trophy in the top category?

Not necessarily. Past Album of the Year champ Kacey Musgraves (“Golden Hour,” 2019) is throwing her hat back in the ring with “Deeper Well,” which will be released on March 15. Her last album, “Star-Crossed,” wasn’t as well-received by the Recording Academy, which categorized it as pop instead of country and snubbed it in most categories, but she still got a couple of nominations for it, showing how much the industry admires her. And she just won another Grammy this year for “I Remember Everything,” her collab with Zach Bryan.

Other past Album of the Year nominees with new albums eligible for 2025 include Chris Stapleton (“Higher”), Ariana Grande (“Eternal Sunshine”), Ed Sheeran (“Autumn Variations”), Justin Timberlake (“Everything I Thought It Was”), Black Pumas (“Chronicles of a Diamond”) Doja Cat (“Scarlet“) and Vampire Weekend (“Only God Was Above Us”). But that might be just the tip of the iceberg. Like I said, we’ve still got several exciting months of music ahead of us.

