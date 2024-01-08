Taylor Swift Wasn't Amused By Jo Koy's 2024 Golden Globes Joke About Her, And The Internet Had Opinions

Jo Koy hosted the 2024 Golden Globes tonight, and to kick things off — as hosts often do — he delivered a monologue loaded with jokes and crowd work.

It was...interesting.

HARRISON FORD AFTER ONE OF JO KOY'S JOKES PLEASE 💀💀💀 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Z9d72rK94S — maddie (@maddiecar_) January 8, 2024

Jo Koy making Meryl Streep do Wakanda Forever………. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zLQiY4G0OQ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

Selena Gomez reacts to comedian Jo Koy’s #GoldenGlobes monologue. pic.twitter.com/LeBu4CkzrF — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 8, 2024

Honestly a lot of his jokes were going over like lead balloons — and he had to acknowledge it himself at one point:

Golden Globes host Jo Koy just went off-script after one of his jokes bombed: “I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”#GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/K6DIDtdCes — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

But things really went left when, less than an hour into the broadcast, Jo made a joke about Golden Globe nominee Taylor Swift, who was in attendance.

Taylor Swift reacts to joke from #GoldenGlobes host Jo Koy about the NFL. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift” pic.twitter.com/Ua0Nd2xEok — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2024

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," he cracked, as the camera cut to Taylor in the audience.

Taylor did not seem amused.

oof. I don’t think Taylor Swift liked Jo Koy’s joke about her…#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Eonu42KJE — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

The internet, of course, had reactions to the whole Jo-Taylor business, as well as Jo's hosting duties in general:

everyone live tweeting this jo koy monologue #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EjzYZWwIER — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 8, 2024

@kathleen_hanley / Via Twitter: @kathleen_hanley

We NEED to bring back long hooks that pull people off stage — ms.mawmaVEVO (@speeeena) January 8, 2024

@speeeena / Via Twitter: @speeeena

Jo Koy at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/Y65cnisOiX — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 8, 2024

@big_business_ / Via Twitter: @big_business_

Photo of Jo Koy bombing at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/DToroWbxE8 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 8, 2024

@MediumSizeMeech / Via Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

The opening monologue by Jo Koy..pic.twitter.com/OTOxPEdjzW — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) January 8, 2024

Twitter: @vidsthatgohard / Via Twitter: @vidsthatgohard

Jo Koy is the worst host ever pic.twitter.com/jxTvd6eB1X — Simon (@CoffeeEnjoyer01) January 8, 2024

@CoffeeEnjoyer01 / Via Twitter: @CoffeeEnjoyer01

@babyboybill / Via Twitter: @babyboybill

Watching Jo Koy’s monologue at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/2B8avLYCt8 — Stephen 2K24 🪩 🎉 🎊 (@dcsteve5) January 8, 2024

Twitter: @dcsteve5 / Via Twitter: @dcsteve5

Seeing Oppenheimer win an award but realizing more Jo Koy is imminent pic.twitter.com/5SY6iOZNiV — TylerCWhitmore (@TylerCWhitmore) January 8, 2024

Twitter: @TylerCWhitmore / Via Twitter: @TylerCWhitmore

I feel like nobody was in charge of the golden globes and Jo Koy just walked in and said “I’m hosting” and nobody bothered to check if that was right — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 8, 2024

@ChaseMit / Via Twitter: @ChaseMit

Taylor Swift being unamused by Jo Koy, she's really just like us! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1g6QG0Fbzz — Nicol (@nikowl) January 8, 2024

@nikowl / Via Twitter: @nikowl

Too late to add Jo Koy to the In Memoriam montage? I think Taylor just ended him. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zxg3btxInw — Jeremie Ballinger (@SOBallinger) January 8, 2024

@SOBallinger / Via Twitter: @SOBallinger

