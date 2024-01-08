Taylor Swift Wasn't Amused By Jo Koy's 2024 Golden Globes Joke About Her, And The Internet Had Opinions

Jo Koy hosted the 2024 Golden Globes tonight, and to kick things off — as hosts often do — he delivered a monologue loaded with jokes and crowd work.

It was...interesting.

Honestly a lot of his jokes were going over like lead balloons — and he had to acknowledge it himself at one point:

But things really went left when, less than an hour into the broadcast, Jo made a joke about Golden Globe nominee Taylor Swift, who was in attendance.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," he cracked, as the camera cut to Taylor in the audience.

Taylor did not seem amused.

The internet, of course, had reactions to the whole Jo-Taylor business, as well as Jo's hosting duties in general:

