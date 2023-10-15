Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Make Surprise ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameos in Season 49 Premiere

Like so many of 2023’s biggest cultural events, the weekend of October 13 was all about Taylor Swift .

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” the film documenting the pop star’s record-shattering tour, opened in movie theaters across America on Thursday night after a buzzy Los Angeles premiere. In addition to creating unprecedented demand for concert films and providing a much-needed shot of adrenaline to the fall box office, the film was notable for being produced and distributed without the involvement of a major studio or traditional distributor. It instantly sparked a trend among musicians with massive fanbases, and it wasn’t long before Beyoncé announced a similar partnership with AMC Theaters for a similar project.

More from IndieWire

If that wasn’t enough, Swift has also been a fixture on NFL broadcasts as she attends Kansas City Chiefs games to support her rumored romantic interest Travis Kelce . Swift’s presence has provided a significant boost to NFL ratings as fans who aren’t traditionally interested in football tune in for potential updates on her love life.

On Saturday night, Swift and Kelce added to the hype by stopping by Studio 8H at 30 Rock to make cameos in the Season 49 premiere of “Saturday Night Live.” While the episode was hosted by Pete Davidson with musical support from Ice Spice, Swift and Kelce both found opportunities to make their presence felt.

The episode’s cold open lampooned what many sports fans see as the excessive coverage of Taylor Swift on NFL broadcasts. The sketch featured a team of broadcasters struggling to avoid talking about Swift during a pregame show, with Kelce making a guest appearance to beg them to turn the subject back to football.

Swift’s appearance came later in the show, when she briefly appeared on camera to introduce Ice Spice as the show’s musical guest. While the task is traditionally performed by an “SNL” host or cast member, Swift’s public friendship with the rapper (the two famously collaborated on a remix of Swift’s song “Karma”), made it an appropriate choice.

Watch Swift and Kelce’s “Saturday Night Live” appearances below.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.