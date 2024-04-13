Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Skipped Coachella and Grabbed Dinner in Los Angeles Last Night

Looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce decided to skip night one of Coachella and grab sushi in Los Angeles! The couple were spotted at Sushi Park in Los Angeles (perhaps the most iconic spot for celeb pap pics), and couldn't have looked happier.

Backgrid

A Quick Refresher on Taylor Swift’s Complete Dating History and Exes

Photo credit: Getty Images

Does the Tom Hiddleston era really count at this point??? Help.

A Handy-Dandy Timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship for Ya

Photo credit: Getty Images

Alexa, play “...Ready for It?”

Just Calculated Taylor Swift’s Net Worth and Now I’m Crying

Photo credit: Getty Images

Correction: screaming!

It's unclear why Taylor and Travis didn't show up at Coachella (Page Six reports they skipped it, but maybe they went after dinner?), however a source previously told Us Weekly that "They both want to see Lana Del Rey and Bleachers." Lana performed last night, and it was, to put it simply, incredible:

Billie and Lana gave us one of the best moments in the history of #Coachella and music in general 😭❤️🩹



pic.twitter.com/uWoEPXzmSm — Billie Eilish Daily Spotify (@BillieSpotify_) April 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Page Six notes that Taylor and Travis are "expected to make it to the festival at some point," and according to the Daily Mail, they'll post up at a "members-only" spot which a source said is "perfect for them because not just anyone can stay there."

"They don’t want a ton of eyes on them, they want to be able to let their guard down and be comfortable," the source added.

As a reminder, Taylor has a couple more weeks off before The Eras Tour starts again in Europe. Travis is expected to join her during several tour dates, so stay tuned for "Karma is a guy on the Chiefs" moments, etc. Meanwhile, reminder that The Tortured Poets Department drops on April 19 and fans already have a gazillion theories about what the songs mean, so head here to lose several hours of your life (in a good way) to wild speculation:

You Might Also Like