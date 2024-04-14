Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dance to Ice Spice, Bleachers at Coachella 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch Bleachers perform at Coachella on Saturday, April 13, 2024 - Credit: Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Would it even be Coachella without some A-list spectators?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were among the stars spotted dancing along to both Ice Spice and Bleachers on Day Two of Coachella 2024.

Swift and Kelce were seen clapping and dancing along to Jack Antonoff in the designated artist guest area of the Mojave stage. Swift was seen wearing a “New Heights” cap, referencing Kelce’s podcast with his brother Jason, while Kelce wore a “Happy Gilmore” hat.

Shortly after, Swift and Kelce were seen in the crowd during Ice Spice’s set, after the rapper shouted out the singer and performed her verse in Midnights‘ “Karma.” The couple was also photographed walking around the festivalgrounds hand-in-hand.

Swift, who is on a short break from her Eras World Tour that resumes on May 9 in France at Paris la Defénse Arena, couldn’t keep away from the stage.

During her set, Ice Spice also debuted a new song, while Bleachers performed tracks across Bleachers and Take the Sadness Out of a Saturday Night.

Last month, Ice Spice said she’s almost finished with the album, which made Rolling Stone’s list of most-anticipated rap albums of 2024. It follows her debut EP Like..?, which featured several hits including “Deli,” and “Much.”

Meanwhile, Swift is getting ready to release The Tortured Poets Department, due out on April 19. She’s been teasing the album in the lead-up, with a solar eclipse post earlier this week. She also shared an Instagram teaser marking 13 days before the album arrives.

