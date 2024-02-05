Taylor Swift Totally Didn't Snub Celine Dion At The Grammys

Taylor Swift took home the final prize of the night at the 2024 Grammy Awards — but not without controversy.

Celine Dion was onstage to present the award for Album of the Year — one of the few public appearances she’s made since revealing her ongoing health battle with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition.

Moments after Swift won the Grammy Award for her album “Midnights,” social media users on X were quick to declare that it seemed Swift “fully ignored” Dion on stage.

“not trying to be hater but being handed a Grammy by Celine Dion in her very triumphant first public appearance in a long time and barely making eye contact insane,” wrote @adamjmoussa on X.

“Remember like four hours ago when Miley was so excited and eloquent about accepting an award from Mariah? Yeah, that was nice,” @annkpowers wrote of the moment.

not only is celine a legend that should be acknowledged on ANY day, she also hasn’t been to an event in awhile because she has a debilitating disease… like ????? show some respect — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) February 5, 2024

I don’t like how she paid Celine dust but I’m just gonna log off. — Deets (@ScottieBeam) February 5, 2024

But the talk of bad blood was swiftly squashed when a backstage photo of Swift hugging Dion surfaced on social media, with some joking that her PR team worked quickly to share the snap.

Y’all can shut the fuck up now https://t.co/c5j4SHwpFJ — The Holy Spearit (@weeeelson) February 5, 2024

This is very sweet. It's an honor to have THEE Céline Dion be the one to hand you AOTY — ladidai 📲 gems in link in bio (@ladidaix) February 5, 2024

that sound is Tree Paine firing the Men in Black memory eraser flash https://t.co/cJxXm8KsAA — adam (@adamjmoussa) February 5, 2024

They hurry up and put that picture out sksksksksksksksksks https://t.co/pAvYhCgknw — Beige Rage (@cee_pain) February 5, 2024

celine seen our tweets and was like “sekkle yuhself” https://t.co/i955JT640w — Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) February 5, 2024

Dion has previously presented awards to Swift. She handed the “Anti-Hero” singer the award for Artist of the Year at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards before the two shared an onstage hug.

