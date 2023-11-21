Taylor Swift throws water bottle to crowd, helps audience during 'very hot' show

Business TechCrunch

India's Enforcement Directorate, its crime-fighting agency, plans to issue a show-cause notice to Byju's, alleging that it violated the nation's foreign exchange rules, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The allegations, which ED plans to make public as early as Tuesday, will say that the Bengaluru-headquartered startup has violated rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) worth $1.08 billion. The impending show-cause notice follows the agency searching the premises of Byju's and its founder Byju Raveendran in late April.