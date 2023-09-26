Taylor Swift surprises fans with global premiere for upcoming Eras Tour movie

She'll never go out of style – Taylor Swift is taking her global icon status to new heights with her latest announcement.

The Grammy-winning pop star revealed in August that the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Concert Film" was coming to theaters in North America in October. Now, the movie based on her economy-boosting Eras Tour is going global.

"The tour isn't the only thing we're taking worldwide…….. 🌎 Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!" Swift announced on Instagram Tuesday. "Tickets available now at www.TSTheErasTourFilm.com or on your local theaters website!"

How to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras film

Along with the global premiere announcement, Swift shared that tickets can be purchased via www.TSTheErasTourFilm.com or on your local theater website. This includes showtimes for North America.

Swift previously announced the movie's North American premiere date for Oct. 13. Searches for AMC, which will distribute the taped concert movie, spiked more than 1,000% globally at the time. AMC stock also enjoyed a brief bounce from the Eras movie news.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote in an Instagram post on Aug. 31. "Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!"

She added: "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

The Eras tour began in March in Glendale, Arizona, and Swift has since performed all over the U.S., Mexico and South America; she will traverse the world including Japan, Australia, Europe and back again to North America as the tour continues well into 2024.

Swift will release her latest "Taylor's Version" album Oct. 27, "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which she announced at the end of her first U.S. tour leg in Los Angeles Aug. 9.

Contributing: David Oliver

