Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce with a #87 Friendship Bracelet at Chiefs vs. Chargers Game: See Her Outfit

Swift made a fourth stylish game day appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Los Angeles Chargers

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift attends Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game

Taylor Swift’s fourth football game ensemble was a total fashion touchdown!



On Sunday, the “Anti-Hero” singer, 33, joined Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ' wife Brittany Mahomes in her suite to support Travis Kelce as his team faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers. This marked Swift’s fourth time attending one of Kelce’s games since the two first began hanging out in September.



Eagle-eyed Swift fans were quick to notice the singer-songwriter wore a gold friendship bracelet with Kelce's number, 87, on her wrist. She combined this show of support by embracing her team spirit via merch.

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift wears #87 friendship bracelet to Kansas City Chiefs game

After making waves with a red, white and black Chiefs windbreaker jacket last week, this week she wore a Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt with the sleeves pushed up. She paired her game day sweater with a navy pleated miniskirt, and her usual bold red lipstick.

Swift wore her red, white and black Chiefs windbreaker jacket at the Oct. 12 game where the Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos. The singer-songwriter’s Chiefs merch was from Wear by Erin Andrews, and the NFL Broadcaster shared her excitement over seeing the star in a jacket from her collection during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers.



“This was big, man,” Andrews, 45, told Myers. She added, “As soon as she wore it, I saw it. I started screaming and freaking out and singing all my favorite Swiftie songs. And then yeah, we restocked and we sold out. And thank you, thank you Taylor Swift.”

Since Swift first attended one of Kelce’s games on Sept. 24, she’s only missed one Chiefs game — their Oct. 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. In between trips to the stadium, the duo have stepped out together multiple times, and on Oct. 14, they even appeared separately on Saturday Night Live, where Kelce poked fun at the NFL’s focus on the singer.



On Wednesday, the NFL player discussed his and Swift’s busy New York City weekend on the latest episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment) podcast. During his chat with his fellow football player brother, Kelce discussed the moment when he asked Swift’s bodyguard to step aside so he could help her out of the car during their date.

"I feel like whenever I'm on a date I'm always having the sense of like, I'm a man in the situation, I'm like protective, yeah for sure,” he explained. “You always kind of have that feeling — or that self-awareness, I guess."



For her part, Swift looked stylish as ever throughout her weekend with Kelce. As the pair stepped out for their first official public date on Oct. 14, the “Cruel Summer” singer wore a black Versace corset top paired with black straight-leg pants and a autumnal checkered coat.

Gotham/GC Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in New York City

Swift and Kelce were spotted again the following day as they left the Waverly Inn restaurant hand-in-hand. This time the Grammy-winner wore a Jean Paul Gaultier mesh top with a floral pattern over a black bustier. She completed her look with a black miniskirt and chunky black heels.

Kelce, who is a fashion lover in his own right, was equally stylish in a matching beige set over a black T-shirt.

After soft-launching their relationship with Swift’s initial appearance at a Chiefs game, the two are now being open about the fact that they’re dating. A source recently told PEOPLE that the Swift and Kelce are “giving things a real try” — as evidenced by the singer’s Kelce-themed game day friendship bracelet.



