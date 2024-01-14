Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce in Wild Card Game at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. - Credit: Ed Zurga/AP

Taylor Swift arrived in style at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce at his and her first game of the year together. Sporting an oversized, red puffy jacket featuring the name “Kelce” on the sleeve and back, and his number 87 emblazoned on it, Swift was smartly dressed for the below-zero frigid temperatures in warm garb for the Kansas City Chiefs wild card game against the Miami Dolphins.

Taylor Swift arrives for playoff football. pic.twitter.com/aPeFXNueaE More from Rolling Stone — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, handmade the jacket, as she showcased on her Instagram.

Last weekend, both Taylor Swift and tight end Kelce sat out the Chiefs’ game — Swift headed to the Golden Globes, while Kelce rested during his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 7 with the Chiefs already having clinched their spot in the playoffs when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to earn their eighth consecutive AFC West title the week before. Swift was also cheering Kelce at that game, which secured his team’s playoff spot while closing out 2023 on New Year’s Eve.

Though Swift was not at last weekend’s game, her relationship status with Kelce followed her to the Globes, but it wasn’t in a celebratory way. Host Jo Koy tried to crack a joke, but it fell flat. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?” asked host Jo Koy, who struggled through his monologue earlier in the night. “At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.” As the camera panned to Swift, she took a sip of her wine and did not react. Koy later acknowledged he missed the mark on the joke and said that he meant it as a “jab toward the NFL” and not Swift.

Swift was nominated for her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award category at the Globes. While she didn’t take home that award (Barbie got the honors), The Eras Tour film earned a historical accolade unrelated to any award show — becoming the top-grossing concert movie of all time.

