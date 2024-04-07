Taylor Swift Starts Countdown to ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ With Her Favorite Number

Taylor Swift performs during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" on March 02, 2024 in Singapore. - Credit: Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is dropping her new album, The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, which is 13 days from now, and also incidentally a number, which carries a lot of significance for her.

She detailed the reason the number has been a lucky one for her back in 2009 when speaking with Jay Leno: “I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. Also, my first song that ever went Number One, it had a 13-second intro, and I didn’t do it on purpose,” Swift said.

So, it is no surprise that the pop star took to social media to tease the LP 13 days out. In her Instagram Story, she shared a black-and-white clip featuring a typewriter writing the words “13 days until the TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT” along with a pre-order link.

Swift surprise-announced her 11th studio album during the Grammys in February while she took the stage to accept her 13th Grammy trophy (another example of why it’s her favorite number). While winning the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, she said, “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m gonna go and post the cover. Right now, backstage. Thank you.”

Beginning tomorrow, April 7, her fave number will also become the channel to tune into via SiriusXM when Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) launches, where the station will broadcast her songs and fans’ stories about Swift through May 7. On the day the album is released, the channel will play the full LP beginning to end continuously through that weekend.

Her upcoming album, which includes collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine, houses 17 songs.

The musician continues her Eras world tour next month, with a string of dates in Europe and the U.K., beginning in Paris at Paris La Défense Arena beginning May 9 through Aug. 20. She returns to North America in the fall with a slate of dates in Canada that run through December.

