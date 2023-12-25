Taylor Swift spends Christmas cheering on Travis Kelce as Chiefs take on Raiders

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are celebrating a Merry Swiftmas from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kelce entered in the stadium in the holiday spirit wearing a Santa hat along with a Chiefs white and black leather jacket. The NFL posted "Santa Kelce 🎅" on Instagram.

Swift arrived about an hour before kickoff on a golf cart with Santa Claus, donning a black jacket, red top and plaid skirt. In her eighth NFL appearance of the season, she had her hair tied in a black bow. Her parents, Scott and Andrea, were also in attendance.

In October, a small Kansas City business, Westside Storey, sent five vintage sweaters to Swift's camp and a custom-made beanie. Swift wore the white beanie at the Patriots game and wore one of the sweatshirts, deemed the "holy grail" of fan apparel, to the Buffalo Bills game. Her dad wore another sweatshirt to the Patriots game, so there are still three sweatshirts unaccounted for.

Viewers should see players' breath as temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 30s. The high is expected to be 37 degrees for the overcast game.

📹| Taylor wishes fans a Merry Christmas! 🎄🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/GXemJY1M8F — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) December 25, 2023

Taylor Swift AND SANTA arrive at Arrowhead. @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/oXE8BW3SUG — Brandon Zenner (@KWCHBrandon) December 25, 2023

📹| Mama and Papa Swift are at today's Chiefs game! pic.twitter.com/ByRyjRmM90 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) December 25, 2023

Chiefs talking points for the non-football fan

If you're a new football fan, here are some highlights to impress the NFL-aficionado in your family.

Two more games are left in the Chiefs' regular season before the road to the Super Bowl begins. The red-and-gold will play the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year's Eve at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST in Kansas City. And then they will play the Chargers in Los Angeles on Jan. 7 (time is TBD).

The Raiders have a 6-8 record going into Monday's game, while the Chiefs are 9-5. In the seven prior games that Taylor has attended, the Chiefs are 5-2 (full breakdown below).

The Chiefs played the Raiders a month ago in Allegiant Stadium and won 31-17. (Taylor was not there.)

The seven games Swift has attended before this Chiefs vs. Raiders game:

Sept. 24: Chiefs beat the Bears 41-10

Oct. 1: Chiefs beat the Jets 23-20

Oct. 12: Chiefs beat the Broncos 19-8

Oct. 22: Chiefs beat the Chargers 31-17

Dec. 3: Packers beat the Chiefs 27-19

Dec. 10: Bills beat the Chiefs 20-17

Dec. 18: Chiefs beat the Patriots 27-17

The Chiefs are still in contention for the Super Bowl.

Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift spends Christmas cheering on Travis Kelce against Raiders