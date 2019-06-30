Taylor Swift Slams Scooter Braun for 'Manipulative Bullying' After He Acquires Her Music Catalog

Taylor Swift is holding nothing back in her disdain for “manipulative” Scooter Braun upon learning that the manager has acquired her musical catalog in a $300 million sale.

Swift, 29, slammed Braun, who manages stars Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, after his Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group from founder Scott Borchetta, who worked with Swift from 2006 until she left Big Machine for Universal Music Group late last year.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer wrote in a Tumblr post that she had tried for years to own her own music from Big Machine, and was told that she could only do so if she signed a new contract that gave her ownership of one of her old albums for every new one she completed.

“I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future,” she wrote. “I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”

Swift said learning that it was Braun who had ultimately purchased her masters from Borchetta was her “worst nightmare.”

View photos Kevin Mazur/Getty Images More

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she wrote. “Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it.”

For reference, Swift included a screenshot of an August 2016 Instagram post shared by Justin Bieber.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Seemingly Shades Taylor Swift — Again — After Claiming She’s ‘Over’ Their Feud

The post featured Bieber on a Facetime call with Braun and Kanye West, who was a longtime client of Braun’s, with the caption, “Taylor swift what up.”

Atop the photo, Swift circled Braun’s face in red and wrote, “This is Scooter Braun, bullying me on social media when I was at my lowest point. He’s about to own all the music I’ve ever made.”

Swift continued in her letter, calling out West’s “Famous” music video, which she referred to as “revenge porn” that “strips my body naked,” as it features a nude mannequin reminiscent of Swift.

RELATED: A Timeline of the Complicated Relationship Between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West

“Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” she wrote. “This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at 15 to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value,’ he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Slams Taylor Swift for Drama over Kanye West ‘Famous’ Verse: ‘She Totally Approved That’

The Grammy-winning singer also expressed disappointment in Borchetta for selling to Braun, as she explained he was well aware of the pain the executive had brought her.

“When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter,” she wrote. “Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”