Taylor Swift Search Re-enabled on X Following AI Nudes

Taylor Swift’s name is no longer drawing up a blank space on X/Twitter.

Searches for the singer’s name were disabled over the weekend, following an excess of pornographic AI nudes of her flooding the social media platform, which also wiped all results for “Taylor Swift nude” or “Taylor Swift AI.” Now, X has reinstated the ability to search for her name.

“Search has been re-enabled and we will continue to be vigilant for any attempt to spread this content and will remove it if we find it,” reads a statement from X, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The disabling and re-enabling of Swift’s name search followed the White House weighing in on the controversy and urging Congress to “take legislative action,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told ABC News. “We are alarmed by the reports of the … circulation of images that you just laid out — of false images to be more exact, and it is alarming … While social media companies make their own independent decisions about content management, we believe they have an important role to play in enforcing their own rules to prevent the spread of misinformation, and non-consensual, intimate imagery of real people.”

The fake images portrayed Swift in several sexualized positions while partially wearing Kansas City Chiefs garb in a group of fans of the football team, a reference to her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Daily Dot reported that the images were seen at least 22 million times before X cracked down on the posts and tried to put a stop to them. The singer-songwriter’s fans rallied to report the images and flood the social media site with positive posts about her with keywords like “Taylor Swift AI.”

On Friday, SAG-AFTRA issued a statement about the images, noting that they “are upsetting, harmful, and deeply concerning.”

The union continued, “The development and dissemination of fake images — especially those of a lewd nature — without someone’s consent must be made illegal. As a society, we have it in our power to control these technologies, but we must act now before it is too late. SAG-AFTRA continues to support legislation by Congressman Joe Morelle, the Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act, to make sure we stop exploitation of this nature from happening again. We support Taylor, and women everywhere who are the victims of this kind of theft of their privacy and right to autonomy.”

More to come…

