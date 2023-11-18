Taylor Swift Says She’s “Devastated” By Death of Fan Before Eras Tour Show in Brazil

Taylor Swift has spoken out about a fan who died before her Eras Tour show started in Brazil on Friday.

The singer-songwriter took to her Instagram Story to share a statement, which read, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

She continued, “I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Swift just kicked off the international leg of her Eras Tour last week in Latin America, beginning with stops in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She then headed to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, for night one of three on Friday.

Though few details have been released surrounding what led to the fan’s death, Swift’s statement follows videos circulating on social media of the singer tossing water bottles to fans from the stage during the concert in Brazil. People on social media are also claiming the stadium where the show was held banned fans from bringing in water bottles amid temperatures rising to nearly 100 degrees Friday.

Swift could also be seen in a video at one point, pausing the show to make sure fans get water. “There’s people that need water right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back,” she said to the crowd. “So whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Swift’s rep.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter