Taylor Swift Reveals Beyoncé Sent Bouquet of Flowers After Both of Their Historic Grammy Wins

Queens supporting queens!

On Friday, Taylor Swift revealed that she received a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from Beyoncé just days after both women made big, historic wins at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Swift, 31, shared a photo of a gorgeous bouquet of flowers in shades of pink, tagging Bey, 39, in a hand-drawn heart in the Instagram Story. In a second post, Swift shared another shot of the bouquet (which resembled her floral-patterned Oscar de la Renta dress) and the note from Queen Bey herself.

The handwritten note read: "Taylor, Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you & your family. B."

Swift shared her gratitude for the gift, writing, "Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness @beyonce and suddenly it's the best Friday EVER. Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!"

In the post, Swift also added that her feline friend "Olivia likes them too."

Last Sunday, Swift made history when she became the first female artist to win her third album of the year Grammy for her quarantine project folklore. She previously won the coveted title in 2010 for her country classic Fearless and again in 2016 for her pop departure 1989.

While accepting the award, the star, 31, gave a sweet shout-out to her boyfriend of more than four years, Joe Alwyn, who co-wrote "Exile" and "Betty" with her on the album: "Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

In her speech, Swift added: "You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can't tell you how honored we are forever. Thank you so much and thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget you did this for us. Thank you so much."

Earlier during the live, socially distanced telecast in Los Angeles, Queen Bey made history herself: With her fourth win of the night (best R&B performance for "Black Parade"), she tallied a total of 28 career Grammys, making her the winningest woman in Recording Academy history. (She surpassed Alison Krauss' previous record of 27 wins and is now tied with Quincy Jones for the second-most Grammy wins, while conductor Georg Stolti holds the record with 31.)

As Bey made her way to the stage to make her speech, the camera caught Swift enthusiastically clapping for the win.

"Thank you guys. As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times," Bey said before thanking husband JAY-Z, 51, and their kids, 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, and 9-year-old Blue Ivy, who won her first Grammy (for singing on best music video winner "Brown Skin Girl") in the pre-show telecast. "I wanted to uplift and encourage all of the Black kings and queens who inspire me and inspire the whole world ... I can't believe this happened, it's such a magical night."

Swift and Beyoncé's friendship seemingly formed after the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, where Bey invited Tay back onstage to finish her acceptance speech for best female video after Kanye West interrupted her to say "Single Ladies" should have won over "You Belong with Me." Then in 2014, Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z attended Swift's star-studded 25th birthday in New York City.