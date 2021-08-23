Taylor Swift recreates past album looks in TikTok debut

Taylor Swift made her TikTok debut with a splash when she joined the social media platform on Monday.

The Grammy winner shared a video to her newly launched account in which she recreated some of her past album looks. Swift can be seen lip-syncing to the song "Screwface Capital" by U.K. rapper Dave, specifically to the lyrics, "Six figure discussions, dinners in public/ My linen all tailored/ My outstanding payments swift like Taylor."

@taylorswift Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 ##SwiftTok ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

Swift replicated her looks for 2020's Folklore and Evermore, 2008's Fearless, and 2012's Red. The video ended with a special announcement for the latter album.

"Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I'm on tiktok now let the games begin," Swift wrote in the captions. The vinyl release is coming this Nov. 19 when the wide rerelease drops.

And for those Swifties who appreciate a good Easter egg, this TikTok isn't without one.

Swift wore a t-shirt that read, "Not a lot going on at the moment" in her music video for "22," which is a track on Red. She also used the line on Instagram in November 2020 ahead of her announcement of Evermore.

Swift has been busy at work rerecording her masters after the drama with producer Scooter Braun. She previously rereleased Fearless in April as Fearless (Taylor Swift's Version), and Red will be her next one.

"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Swift wrote in an Instagram post published in June. "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I'm not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way."

