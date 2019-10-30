Taylor Swift to Receive 'Artist of the Decade' Honor at 2019 American Music Awards

Hopefully Taylor Swift has a blank space on her trophy shelf because she’s set to take home a major honor next month.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer will be hailed as the Artist of the Decade at the 2019 American Music Awards, which will air Nov. 24 on ABC. During the show, Swift will take the stage to perform some of the biggest hits from her career.

With five nominations this year, Swift, 29, holds the record for the most AMA wins of any female artist ever, and she has claimed more wins this decade than any other performer.

“Taylor’s impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular,” Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming and development at Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to honor her as our Artist of the Decade and can’t wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!”

Swift is nearing Michael Jackson’s record of 24 AMA wins, and she already holds the record in the Artist of the Year category with four previous wins.

This year’s AMAs, which will be hosted by the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will honor the decade that’s coming to a close, with performances that celebrate music moments from the 2010s across various genres.

Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover, in August. “This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos. It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud. I’m so excited that #Lover is out NOW,” she tweeted at the time.

Other stars nominated for AMAs include Post Malone — who scored the most nods this year — Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Halsey.

See all of the 2019 nominees, which were announced last Tuesday, here.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.