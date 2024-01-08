Taylor Swift reacts to Jo Koi's NFL joke at the Golden Globes.

Business TechCrunch

SentinelOne's deal to acquire PingSafe valued the Peak XV-backed young startup at over $100 million, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, in one of the strongest and fastest deals emerging from India. The New York Stock Exchange-listed AI security firm disclosed the cash and equity deal last week, but didn't reveal the financial terms. SentinelOne, PingSafe and PeakXV didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.