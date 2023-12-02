Taylor Swift to rake in $100M as Spotify’s top artist of 2023

Taylor Swift didn’t just enchant Spotify as its top artist of 2023, but she’s also to track to earn more than $100 million in royalties from the streaming service this year.

The “Enchanted” singer, 33, will take home that gorgeous figure after hitting 26.1 billion streams around the world since Jan. 1, People confirms.

The massive payday only adds to her ever-growing net worth, which recently hit billionaire status thanks to her record-smashing Eras Tour and theatrical release of her concert film.

News of Swift securing No. 1 on Spotify — and dethroning Bad Bunny after a three-year reign — was revealed earlier this week as part of the platform’s year-end Spotify Wrapped.

In response to the news, Swift took to social media to thank her fans for their undying support.

“I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you,” she wrote. “Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me.”

As an added thank you, she announced the release of her song “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” on streaming services everywhere.

Two days earlier, Swift treated fans to another special surprise, revealing that her Eras Tour concert film will be made available to rent on demand right on time for her birthday — Dec. 13. The extended streaming version will also feature a trio of songs left out of the theatrical release.

