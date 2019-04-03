Taylor Swift Quips 'Nothing Good Starts in a Getaway Car' as Teen Driver Crashes Stolen Car into Her Gate

A 19-year-old was arrested after crashing a stolen car into the periphery of Taylor Swift‘s Rhode Island home early Tuesday morning.

According to TMZ, the Hopkinton Police Department said that authorities began a high-speed car chase around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, after a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that refused to stop and quickly sped away.

During the chase, TMZ reports that the driver lost control and crashed into the gate of Swift’s home. The outlet added that nobody was home at the time of the crash.

According to the Westerly Sun, the driver was Shykeim Edwin Lewis, 19, of Hartford, Rhode Island. Lewis struck the white wall outside of Swift’s property with the car and then ricocheted into the main entrance gate. He then attempted to flee the car on foot, before being caught by police.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey confirmed to PEOPLE that Lewis was arrested on Tuesday.

Lewis was charged with reckless driving by engaging police in high-speed pursuit, obstructing an officer, felony receiving stolen goods, and driving when license is suspended or denied.

In an exchange captured by Comments by Celebs on Wednesday, Swift, 29, responded to the incident on Instagram, commenting on a fan page’s screenshot of an article about the crash.

“Nothing good starts in a getaway car,” she wrote alongside a shrugging emoji, referencing her 2017 song “Getaway Car.”