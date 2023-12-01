Taylor Swift’s Publicist Shuts Down ‘Insane’ Rumor That Singer Secretly Married Joe Alwyn

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 6, 2019 - Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Taylor Swift’s long-time publicist Tree Paine has put a stop to rumors that the pop singer secretly married ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Responding to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi, which has made several claims that Swift and Alwyn tied the knot in 2020 or 2021, Paine said the rumors were completely untrue.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Paine wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

Deuxmoi alleged that Swift and Alwyn had a “ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the U.K. and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal.”

Swift and Alwyn broke up earlier this year after six years of dating. The pair kept their relationship relatively private, although fans have speculated that several of Swift’s songs have been about the British actor. These include “You’re Losing Me,” which Swift officially released on streaming services earlier this week. On the song Swift sings, “I wouldn’t marry me either/ A pathological people pleaser/ Who only wanted you to see her.”

Swift has since embarked on a highly public relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. The singer has appeared at several of his games this season, causing a media fervor and a surging interest in football, and Kelce recently supported Swift by attending an Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires.

Kelce spoke to the Wall Street Journal about the pair’s whirlwind romance, saying that his biggest goal was to “make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.”

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them… I’ve never dealt with it,” Kelce said. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.”

He added, “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Swift closed out her Eras Tour for the year in São Paulo earlier this week. To mark the occasion she debuted “Say Don’t Go,” the vault song from her recently released 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and the Evermore deluxe version track, “It’s Time to Go.”

Before the acoustic performance of “Say Don’t Go,” her collaboration with Diane Warren, Swift said that when the Eras Tour returns in 2024, she is going to open it back to all her songs. “I feel like, for one year, we’ve really gotten through a lot of songs. I’m going to make all the songs fair game.”

After concluding the the Eras Tour in South America, Swift will pick back up again in February 2024 with four nights in Tokyo. Those dates notably conclude February 10, or a night before the Super Bowl, in case someone in particular is playing in the Big Game.

